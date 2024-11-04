Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Wellness Apparel Retailer Alo Yoga Opening First Brooklyn Outpost in Dumbo

By November 4, 2024 3:58 pm
reprints
Alyssa Zahler of Two Trees Management, and 76 Front Street.
Alyssa Zahler of Two Trees Management, and 76 Front Street. PHOTOS: Greg Morris/for Commercial Observer; via PropertyShark

Namaste, Brooklyn. 

Alo Yoga, a wellness-focused apparel and lifestyle brand, will stretch its presence in New York City and open its first outpost in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

SEE ALSO: Kitchen Design Company Henrybuilt Signs 8K-SF Lease in Dumbo

The retailer signed a 10-year, 2,442-square-foot lease for a storefront at 76 Front Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, according to landlord Two Trees Management, which was represented in-house by Alyssa Zahler.

“Alo Yoga coming to 76 Front Street is a strong addition to one of the most dynamic, high-traffic corners in Brooklyn,” Zahler told CO via email. “We look forward to welcoming a national, high-end athleisure brand like Alo to the neighborhood, further enhancing Dumbo’s appeal to both residents, office workers and tourists alike.”

Asking rent for the retail space was $150 per square foot, according to Two Trees. 

Alo was represented by Newmark (NMRK)’s Alexandra Tennenbaum and Benjamin Birnbaum. Newmark did not respond to a request for comment. 

The retail space at 76 Front Street is at the corner of Front and Washington streets, which Two Trees says is a prime location for the business due to its “immediate exposure to Dumbo’s high-traffic retail corridor, which attracts over 70,000 monthly visitors.” 

This lease also comes on the heels of Two Trees Management’s recent signings in Dumbo with kitchen design company Henrybuilt and cosmetology school Aveda Arts.

Other retailers on Front Street include menswear shop Rodd & Gunn, clothing store By Mara, and kitchen furniture store Dom Interiors

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.

76 Front Street, Alexandra Tennenbaum, Alyssa Zahler, Benjamin Birnbaum, Alo Yoga, Newmark, Two Trees Management
Nicholas Bienstock and The Six at 106 West 56th Street.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Law Firm Barros & Errázuriz Takes 3K SF at 106 West 56th Street

By Mark Hallum
Elise Buik, President and CEO of United Way of Greater Los Angeles, and 515 South Figueroa Street in Downtown L.A.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
California

United Way of Greater L.A. to Move and Shrink Downtown L.A. Office Footprint

By Nick Trombola
A Princess Polly store.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Fashion Brand Princess Polly Opens First NYC Store at SoHo’s 514 Broadway

By Isabelle Durso