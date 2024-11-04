Namaste, Brooklyn.

Alo Yoga, a wellness-focused apparel and lifestyle brand, will stretch its presence in New York City and open its first outpost in Brooklyn, Commercial Observer has learned.

The retailer signed a 10-year, 2,442-square-foot lease for a storefront at 76 Front Street in Brooklyn’s Dumbo neighborhood, according to landlord Two Trees Management, which was represented in-house by Alyssa Zahler.

“Alo Yoga coming to 76 Front Street is a strong addition to one of the most dynamic, high-traffic corners in Brooklyn,” Zahler told CO via email. “We look forward to welcoming a national, high-end athleisure brand like Alo to the neighborhood, further enhancing Dumbo’s appeal to both residents, office workers and tourists alike.”

Asking rent for the retail space was $150 per square foot, according to Two Trees.

Alo was represented by Newmark (NMRK)’s Alexandra Tennenbaum and Benjamin Birnbaum. Newmark did not respond to a request for comment.

The retail space at 76 Front Street is at the corner of Front and Washington streets, which Two Trees says is a prime location for the business due to its “immediate exposure to Dumbo’s high-traffic retail corridor, which attracts over 70,000 monthly visitors.”

This lease also comes on the heels of Two Trees Management’s recent signings in Dumbo with kitchen design company Henrybuilt and cosmetology school Aveda Arts.

Other retailers on Front Street include menswear shop Rodd & Gunn, clothing store By Mara, and kitchen furniture store Dom Interiors.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.