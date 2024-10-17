Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Kitchen Design Company Henrybuilt Signs 8K-SF Lease in Dumbo

By October 17, 2024 2:59 pm
reprints
Jed Walentas, CEO of Two Trees Management, and 16 Main Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn.
Jed Walentas, CEO of Two Trees Management, and 16 Main Street in DUMBO, Brooklyn. PHOTOS: Courtesy Two Trees Management

A design firm finally found a “stable” home with Two Trees Management in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

Seattle-based kitchen design firm Henrybuilt signed a 10-year deal for 7,898 square feet at 16 Main Street, known as the Stable Building, where the office will also be used by its subsidiary Space Theory, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Fragrance Giant DSM-Firmenich Moving to 45K SF at 641 Avenue of the Americas

Two Trees declined to provide the asking rent, but average office asking rent across Brooklyn was $50.77 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from Colliers.

Henrybuilt and Space Theory will occupy the entire building while still operating Henrybuilt’s existing showroom at 12 Crosby Street in SoHo. (Space Theory is currently located at 355 West Broadway.)

“We’ve called SoHo home for nearly 20 years and plan to keep a presence in Manhattan in the long term, but Dumbo’s creative energy — and the Stable Building in particular — provide us with a unique opportunity to headquarter both Henrybuilt and our young sister company, Space Theory, on two floors of a single amazing building,” Scott Hudson, CEO of Henrybuilt, said in a statement.

Sarah Shannon of Sinvin represented the tenant while Alyssa Zahler negotiated on behalf of Two Trees in-house. Shannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Space Theory is expected to open on the first floor in the first quarter of 2025 while Henrybuilt will follow on the second floor in the second quarter.

The Stable Building was constructed in 1906 for exactly that, horse stables. It was later used for cars and trucks in the former industrial neighborhood before it was bought and renovated by Two Trees in 2015.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

16 Main Street, Alyssa Zahler, Sarah Shannon, Scott Hudson, Stable Building, Henrybuilt, Sinvin, Space Theory, Two Trees Management
Dimitri de Vreeze, CEO of DSM-Firmenich and 641 Avenues of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Fragrance Giant DSM-Firmenich Moving to 45K SF at 641 Avenue of the Americas

By Nicholas Rizzi
Aric Trakhtenberg and Ravi Idnani of Newmark and 600 Avenue of the Americas.
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Little Scholars Leases 8K-SF Chelsea Retail Space for First Manhattan Day Care

By Mark Hallum
Allison Portera of Tri State Commercial and 203 Jay Street in Downtown Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

After-School Tutor Lindamood-Bell Moving to Dumbo’s 203 Jay Street

By Amanda Schiavo