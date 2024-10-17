Kitchen Design Company Henrybuilt Signs 8K-SF Lease in Dumbo

A design firm finally found a “stable” home with Two Trees Management in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

Seattle-based kitchen design firm Henrybuilt signed a 10-year deal for 7,898 square feet at 16 Main Street, known as the Stable Building, where the office will also be used by its subsidiary Space Theory, according to the landlord.

Two Trees declined to provide the asking rent, but average office asking rent across Brooklyn was $50.77 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from Colliers.

Henrybuilt and Space Theory will occupy the entire building while still operating Henrybuilt’s existing showroom at 12 Crosby Street in SoHo. (Space Theory is currently located at 355 West Broadway.)

“We’ve called SoHo home for nearly 20 years and plan to keep a presence in Manhattan in the long term, but Dumbo’s creative energy — and the Stable Building in particular — provide us with a unique opportunity to headquarter both Henrybuilt and our young sister company, Space Theory, on two floors of a single amazing building,” Scott Hudson, CEO of Henrybuilt, said in a statement.

Sarah Shannon of Sinvin represented the tenant while Alyssa Zahler negotiated on behalf of Two Trees in-house. Shannon did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Space Theory is expected to open on the first floor in the first quarter of 2025 while Henrybuilt will follow on the second floor in the second quarter.

The Stable Building was constructed in 1906 for exactly that, horse stables. It was later used for cars and trucks in the former industrial neighborhood before it was bought and renovated by Two Trees in 2015.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.