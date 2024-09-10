Aveda Arts & Sciences Institute is joining the creative scene in Dumbo, Brooklyn.

The cosmetology school’s New York outpost signed a 10-year lease for 16,761 square feet at Two Trees Management’s 35 Pearl Street, which is the retail address for Two Trees’ office building at 20 Jay Street, according to a spokesperson for the landlord.

Current asking rents in the building range from $35 to $50 per square foot, the spokesperson said.

The deal represents a relocation for Aveda Arts, which will move from its current place at 233 Spring Street in SoHo to the Dumbo spot in the summer of 2025. Its SoHo campus will continue to operate until the official opening of the Dumbo location, Two Trees said.

“Dumbo is a thriving neighborhood known for its vibrant arts scene and creative spirit,” Edwin Neill, president of Aveda Arts, said in a statement. “We are excited to start a new chapter here. The new facility will offer our students an inspiring environment where they can grow as professionals and artists, fully supported by the latest technology and resources.”

Two Trees’ Alyssa Zahler and Jarad Winter brokered the deal in-house, while KSR’s Eli Yadid represented the tenant. Yadid did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Aveda, which focuses on fostering “innovation, creativity and sustainability in the beauty and wellness industry,” decided to move its new campus to Dumbo to offer students “greater access to the arts community in Brooklyn,” according to Two Trees. Aveda’s New York school currently offers classes in skin care, waxing, hair care, nail care, makeup and retail product sales.

“We’re honored to welcome Aveda Arts to Dumbo, a move that underscores Dumbo’s desirability as a hub for creativity and innovation,” Jed Walentas, principal at Two Trees, said in a statement. “More and more beauty and wellness companies are choosing Dumbo because it’s a place where ideas flourish, and the energy is truly palpable. We look forward to seeing Aveda Arts thrive in this vibrant community.”

Aveda Arts will join a roster of tenants at 20 Jay Street including wine bar Fontainhas, exercise studio Steele Pilates and art gallery Usagi.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.