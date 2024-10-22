Ring Concierge, a luxury jewelry brand, has expanded at 488 Madison Avenue to occupy a total of 17,570 square feet at the 25-story Midtown office building, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company signed a 10-year lease to relocate to space on the ninth floor of the building, growing by 6,909 square feet in the process, according to landlord the Feil Organization. Asking rent was $65 per square foot.

Ring Concierge moved into the building in 2021 and previously occupied 10,661 square feet on the eighth floor.

“It’s exciting to strengthen our partnership with Ring Concierge and accommodate their growth,” Andrew Wiener, head of commercial leasing at Feil, said in a statement announcing the expansion. “This expansion and continued collaboration is a testament to the value 488 Madison provides with its unbeatable location, extensive interior renovations and flexible office spaces designed to foster innovation.”

The Feil Organization was represented in-house by Wiener and Tim Parlante. CBRE’s Mary Ann Tighe, Alexander D’Amario, Preston Cannon and Joel Stephen brokered the deal for Ring Concierge.

“The Feil Organization has proven itself as a reliable and forward-thinking owner and operator in the real estate market, as evidenced by providing a strategic and unique solution for Ring Concierge to grow in place at 488 Madison Avenue,” Tighe said in a statement.

Ring Concierge was founded by private jeweler Nicole Wegman in 2013, according to the company website. When Wegman started the business, Ring sold only engagement rings but has since expanded to other baubles, including bracelets, necklaces, and earrings.

“We are thrilled to continue our partnership with the Feil Organization,” Katie Bilodeau, president at Ring Concierge, said in a statement. “Their combination of personalized service and extensive resources has played a crucial role in our growth. We look forward to many more successful years at 488 Madison.”

