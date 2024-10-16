Leases  ·  Office Leases
New York City

Headphone Maker Raycon Inks Deal for 7K SF at 33 East 33rd Street

By October 16, 2024 1:05 pm
Josh Berg and Alexander Kesseler of Newmark and 33 East 33rd Street.
Berg and Alexander Kesseler of Newmark and 33 East 33rd Street. PHOTOS: Courtesy Newmark; PropertyShark

Electronics brand Raycon is taking 7,000 square feet of office space at Elk Investors33 East 33rd Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

Raycon, which sells home tech and wireless audio products, signed a five-year lease on the 10th floor of the 12-story Midtown building, according to a source with knowledge of the deal. Asking rent was $55 per square foot.

The deal represents a relocation for Raycon, which had its previous office at Dezer Properties40 West 27th Street. The exact square footage of its old spot was unclear, but the source said Raycon is doubling in size with this new lease.

Newmark (NMRK)’s Joshua Berg and Alexander Kesseler brokered the deal for the tenant, while Erik Harris and Zachary Weil, also from Newmark, represented the landlord.

Spokespeople for Raycon and Elk Investors did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants at the 126,383-square-foot 33 East 33rd Street include artificial intelligence firm EliseAI, which expanded its footprint at the building to 26,582 square feet in October 2023, and advertising technology firm VideoAmp, which signed a 13,000-square-foot lease there in October 2020.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.

33 East 33rd Street, Alexander Kesseler, Erik Harris, Joshua Berg, Zachary Weil, Elk Investors, Newmark, Raycon
