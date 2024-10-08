Ireland-based fashion retailer Primark is gearing up to open its first Manhattan store.

Primark, which operates over 450 stores across 17 countries, has signed a 10-year lease for 75,000 square feet — including more than 54,000 square feet of retail space — at Vornado Realty Trust (VNO)’s 150 West 34th Street in the Penn District just west of Herald Square, according to the fashion company.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Zuckerman Spaeder Downsizes Office at 485 Madison Avenue

The Midtown building next to Penn Station will be home to Primark’s new flagship store in the U.S. and the company’s first spot in Manhattan. The fashion, home and beauty retailer already has several stores in Brooklyn, Queens and Staten Island.

“Opening a location in the epicenter of U.S. fashion is going to be an exciting milestone for Primark U.S.,” Primark U.S. President Kevin Tulip said in a statement. “When the opportunity arose to bring Primark to Herald Square in Manhattan, a store with exceptionally high foot traffic, national influence, and perfectly located to attract customers who already know us from other Primark stores in the boroughs and surrounding areas, we knew it was the perfect fit.”

The asking rent was $10 million, according to a spokesperson for Primark.

CBRE (CBRE)’s David LaPierre, who worked on the deal for Primark, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Primark is set to take over the retail space in 2025 and open in 2026, according to Women’s Wear Daily, which first reported the lease. The retailer also plans to open another Queens store at Queens Center Mall and a location in McAllen, Texas, later this year, the company said.

“As the Penn District is quickly becoming New York’s top destination for exceptional shopping, dining and entertainment, we look forward to working with the Primark team as they welcome their first Manhattan customers to experience all that the new store — and neighborhood — has to offer,” Vornado’s Edward Hogan, head of retail leasing for Vornado, said in a statement.

Hogan and Jason Morrison, the listed contacts for the building, did not immediately respond to requests for further comment.

Primark will be taking over the new retail space from budget clothing retailer Old Navy, whose lease for 78,000 square feet at 144-150 West 34th Street expired this year, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

Primark will join a roster of major retail tenants in Herald Square, including Macy’s across the street at 151 West 34th Street, Urban Outfitters at 1333 Broadway, and H&M at 1293 Broadway.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.