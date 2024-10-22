National Geographic to Open New D.C. Museum in 2026

Anyone who’s dreamed of experiencing life as a National Geographic explorer — i.e. the vast majority of humanity — will soon have their chance at a new museum on the way in Washington, D.C.

The National Geographic Museum of Exploration will be a sustainably designed, 100,000-square-foot complex planned as an expansion of the legendary nonprofit’s headquarters, known as Base Camp, at 17th and M Streets NW, the organization announced. The museum will feature curated exhibitions, classes, a 400-seat theater, and restaurant and retail space. It’s expected to open in mid-2026.

“This experience is set to become a staple of the Washington, D.C., community, particularly within the Golden Triangle neighborhood, and it’s important we build upon our legacy as a historic institution in this city,” Emily Dunham, chief campus and experiences officer at National Geographic Society, said in a statement.

The museum is the largest expansion in the nonprofit’s 136-year history, quadrupling the footprint of its public space, per the organization.

The project’s designer is no stranger to innovative museum concepts either. D.C.-based architecture firm Hickock Cole, which also designed the International Spy Museum at L’Enfant Plaza in Southwest D.C., is prioritizing accessibility at Nat Geo’s new complex, including braille texts and tactile maps, and American Sign Language translations.

“This new Museum of Exploration will build on [National Geographic Society’s] legacy, bringing all who visit the museum exciting opportunities to virtually travel to the front lines of the unknown with our explorers, and help to inspire the next generation of changemakers,” Jean Case, the society’s chairman, said.

National Geographic itself has undergone some significant changes lately as it plans its new museum. As part of cost-cutting measures implemented by parent company Disney, the organization last summer laid off the remaining cadre of staff writers of its storied magazine, with future editorial work done by freelancers and a few editors it has kept on retainer. The magazine was also as of the start of 2024 no longer available on newsstands.

