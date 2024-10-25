Leases  ·  Office Leases
California

Music Label Concord Moving to Beverly Hills Office

Nashville-based music company gets naming rights with 32,241 square feet on Wilshire Boulevard.

Concord Chief Operating Officer Victor Zaraya and 9171 Wilshire Boulevard, Beverly Hills. PHOTOS: Courtesy Concord Label Group; Courtesy JLL

The music label behind artists like Iggy Pop, St. Vincent and Robert Glasper has signed a new office lease in Beverly Hills, with plans to relocate from its current digs in Los Angeles’s Miracle Mile.

Concord, the Nashville-based independent music company with a roster of some 125,000 artists and songwriters, will move into 32,241 square feet at Wilshire & Palm, a 110,000-square-foot creative office building at 9171 Wilshire Boulevard, in the third quarter of 2025. JLL (JLL)’s Bryan Dunne and Danny Rainer represented landlord Cruzan in the lease deal, while CBRE (CBRE)’s Paul Haskins and Jeff Gerlach represented Concord. 

Concord will move into the sixth floor and penthouse of Wilshire & Palm and will have naming rights on the building, according to the company. It will move its L.A. operations there from the prominent SAG-AFTRA Building at 5757 Wilshire Boulevard along L.A.’s Museum Row, which it has occupied for five years, according to a Concord spokesperson. Though its current footprint is unclear. 

A spokesperson for JLL declined to provide more information, while representatives for Concord did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beverly Hills has seen a flurry of commercial transactions lately as Southern California investors and tenants continue to seek high-quality properties while the surrounding L.A. office market founders. Swedish entrepreneurs Oscar Engelbert and Jens Grede recently acquired a three-story, nearly 90,000-square-foot office building at 331 North Maple Drive at the relative discount of $61 million. That property is just down the street from the new 175,000-square-foot headquarters of FashionNova, which founder and CEO Richard Saghian bought in August for $118 million

“We continue to see a flight to quality with office tenants as employers look to provide a differentiated, best-in-class experience for employees,” Dunne said in a statement.  “Buildings like Wilshire & Palm where the landlord has invested in the property have a distinct advantage to attract tenants in the market.”

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

