Footwear Retailer Clarks Renews at Sandor’s 999 Third Avenue

Footwear retailer Clarks will be keeping its flagship store at Sandor’s 999 Third Avenue in Lenox Hill for a little while longer.

Clarks, which sells a range of shoes for men and women, signed a long-term renewal for 2,400 square feet on the ground floor of the 25-story building, where the retailer has been a tenant since 2007, according to broker Retail by MONA.

“This renewal shows that the retail market here is very strong and foot traffic is consistent due to nearby office spaces and the 59th Street and Lexington Avenue subway stop,” MONA’s Max Kreinces said in a statement.

Asking rent was $350 per square foot, according to MONA’s Brandon Singer, who brokered the deal for Sandor along with Kreinces and Sunny Woo. Singer and Kreinces declined to provide the length of the renewal.

Clarks had no broker, Singer said. Spokespeople for Clarks and Sandor did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Clarks’ space between East 59th and 60th streets is across the street from Bloomingdale’s Third Avenue entrance and close to lifestyle brand Muji at 127 East 59th Street and Ralph Lauren at 1000 Third Avenue.

“With its close proximity to Bloomingdale’s and other like-minded retailers, we are thrilled to secure another long-term stay for this neighborhood staple,” Singer said in a statement.

Furniture retailer Ikea previously had 17,530 square feet at 999 Third Avenue for its first U.S. city center location, as Commercial Observer previously reported. But Ikea closed in 2021, and that tri-level space has been empty since.

