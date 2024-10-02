Acme Smoked Fish Reels in 18K SF For New HQ at 1 Wythe Street

If something smells fishy in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, it’s because a popular smoked fish manufacturer is on the move.

Acme Smoked Fish signed a 10-year, 18,000-square-foot lease at Shlomo Karpen’s 1 Wythe Avenue on the third floor, a relocation across the street from 30 Gem Street, where Acme’s offices have been since 1954, according to brokers from Verada Retail. Asking rent was $80 per square foot.

This isn’t the only move on the way for the longtime lox maker and chronic smoker. Acme is also working with Rubenstein Partners on the redevelopment of the block between Wythe Avenue, Gem Street, Banker Street and Meserole Avenue where it leased 95,300 square feet for a packaging plant in May 2021.

Acme’s new office, where Brooklyn Brewery signed a 41,000-square-foot deal in November 2022, is under construction and will be completed in the coming weeks, the broker said.

“This lease marks a significant milestone for both Acme Smoked Fish and 1 Wythe Avenue,” Nate Mallon, co-founder and managing partner of Verada, said in a statement. “Bringing together two iconic Brooklyn brands under one roof reinforces the building’s role as a hub for innovation and growth in the neighborhood.”

Mallon represented both the tenant and the landlord in the transaction.

The Brooklyn Brewery deal, which saw the beer maker come to the decision to relocate from 79 North 11th Street, was regarded as a top deal of the year by the Real Estate Board of New York in the summer of 2023.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.