St. John Properties Lands 10K-SF Lease Expansion in NoVA

One of the nation’s largest privately held real estate companies has a new lease expansion under its belt, this time with communication and defense services firm CIS Secure.

Baltimore-based St. John Properties inked the new 10,080-square-foot lease at the Ashburn Crossing business park at 21140 Ashburn Crossing Drive in Ashburn, Va. CIS Secure currently operates its headquarters at the complex, leasing 45,120 square feet nearby at 21100 Ashburn Crossing Drive and 20,520 square feet at 21150 Ashburn Crossing Drive.

St. John’s Danny Foit represented the landlord in the deal, while Lincoln Property Company’s Terry Amling represented the tenant. The deal is CIS Secure’s second expansion at the Ashburn Crossing complex, according to St. John.

“Each building at Ashburn Crossing serves a very different and specific purpose, the interior buildout for this new space is constructed to satisfy the exact specifications of our manufacturing operations and back-office staff,” Bill Strang, CEO of CIS Secure, said in a statement.

CIS Secure employs roughly 450 people company-wide, and Strang said the company needed extra space to accommodate its rapid growth, as CIS Secure typically expands its production workforce by 5 to 10 percent each year. The firm will occupy the new 10,000-square-foot space later this year.

The past six months or so have been good to St. John Properties in terms of its lease expansion business in the DMV.

Space exploration, infrastructure and services company Intuitive Machines in June signed with the landlord for 21,117 square feet of R&D space at the Cromwell Business Park in Anne Arundel County; residential and commercial supplies company TNT Services Group in April relocated to an 11,501-square-foot industrial facility in Bowie, Md., from its old 9,800-square-foot facility in Prince George’s County, Md.; and biotech developer BioFactura in March added 12,000 square feet to its footprint at the Riverside Technology Park in Frederick, Md., to name a few.

