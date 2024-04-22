Leases  ·  Industrial
Washington DC

TNT Services Expands Industrial Presence East of DC

By April 22, 2024 11:46 am
reprints
Melford Town Center
TNT Services is relocating from its facility in Prince George's County to 11,501 square feet at Melford Town Center in Bowie, Md. Jeffrey Sauers/CPI Productions

TNT Services Group’s industrial footprint in Maryland is dynamite.

The residential and commercial supplies company (which has nothing to do with the explosive) has inked a lease to relocate to 11,501 square feet  at Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business park in Bowie, Md., between Washington, D.C., and Annapolis, Md., according to landlord St. John Properties. TNT Services is relocating from a 9,800-square-foot facility in Prince George’s County, Md.

SEE ALSO: Athleisure Brand Vuori Grabs Fifth Avenue Retail Space After Allbirds Takes Flight

St. John’s Mike White represented the landlord, while Kevin O’Neil of CBRE represented the tenant. 

“Steady and sustained corporate growth necessitated a new facility and we chose a site that would be more strategic for servicing our clients throughout Maryland, including the Eastern Shore, Northern Virginia and extending to the Winchester, Va., area,” TNT Services President Blake Tarleton said in a statement.

TNT Services will mainly utilize the one-story building at 17301 Melford Boulevard as a storage facility, though will reserve 10 percent of the space as offices for administrative employees. Founded in 1996 in Frederick, Md., TNT Services has expanded several times over the years and it maintains a headquarters in Frederick.

“TNT Services was attracted to Melford’s professional business environment and walkable amenities, which present an upscale image to clients that the company hosts at its building,” Matt Lenihan, senior vice president of leasing for St. John, said in a statement. “The presence of an on-site hotel provides opportunities to host meetings and out-of-town guests, and the recently delivered Aspen at Melford Town Center multifamily community offers housing options for its employees.”

O’Neil did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

The Baltimore-based St. John has been particularly busy in the life sciences sector lately, signing a 41,000-square-foot renewal and expansion with clinical research group Precision for Medicine in Frederick earlier this month, as well as a 12,000-square-foot expansion with biotech developer BioFactura, also in Frederick, last month. 

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

17301 Melford Boulevard, BioFactura, CBRE, Kevin O’Neil, Matt Lenihan, Melford Town Center, Mike White, Precision for Medicine, The Aspen at Melford Town Center, St. John Properties, TNT Services Group
Interior of a Vuori store
Leases  ·  Retail
New York City

Athleisure Brand Vuori Grabs Fifth Avenue Retail Space After Allbirds Takes Flight

By Abigail Nehring
A photo of 860 Broadway, a large grey building in between two shorter ones.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Industrious Doubling Its Footprint at 860 Broadway

By Mark Hallum
Omer and Jennifer Horev of Pura Vida Miami.
Leases  ·  Features
New York City

Pura Vida Founders Jen and Omer Horev On Its Conquest of South Florida

By Julia Echikson
Premium