TNT Services Expands Industrial Presence East of DC

TNT Services Group’s industrial footprint in Maryland is dynamite.

The residential and commercial supplies company (which has nothing to do with the explosive) has inked a lease to relocate to 11,501 square feet at Melford Town Center, a mixed-use business park in Bowie, Md., between Washington, D.C., and Annapolis, Md., according to landlord St. John Properties. TNT Services is relocating from a 9,800-square-foot facility in Prince George’s County, Md.

St. John’s Mike White represented the landlord, while Kevin O’Neil of CBRE represented the tenant.

“Steady and sustained corporate growth necessitated a new facility and we chose a site that would be more strategic for servicing our clients throughout Maryland, including the Eastern Shore, Northern Virginia and extending to the Winchester, Va., area,” TNT Services President Blake Tarleton said in a statement.

TNT Services will mainly utilize the one-story building at 17301 Melford Boulevard as a storage facility, though will reserve 10 percent of the space as offices for administrative employees. Founded in 1996 in Frederick, Md., TNT Services has expanded several times over the years and it maintains a headquarters in Frederick.

“TNT Services was attracted to Melford’s professional business environment and walkable amenities, which present an upscale image to clients that the company hosts at its building,” Matt Lenihan, senior vice president of leasing for St. John, said in a statement. “The presence of an on-site hotel provides opportunities to host meetings and out-of-town guests, and the recently delivered Aspen at Melford Town Center multifamily community offers housing options for its employees.”

O’Neil did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Baltimore-based St. John has been particularly busy in the life sciences sector lately, signing a 41,000-square-foot renewal and expansion with clinical research group Precision for Medicine in Frederick earlier this month, as well as a 12,000-square-foot expansion with biotech developer BioFactura, also in Frederick, last month.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.