Houston, we have a lease expansion.

Intuitive Machines, a space exploration, infrastructure and services company, signed to take 21,117 square feet of research and development space in Anne Arundel County, Md., with landlord St. John Properties.

The Houston-based company is focused on “fundamentally disrupting lunar access economics,” and earlier this year it sent a lander to the moon and back. At its new space, which includes a climate-controlled warehouse and some offices, Intuitive Machines plans to build and test space-flight equipment and hardware.

The aerospace company will move this fall into 881 Cromwell Park Drive near Glen Burnie, at the 165-acre Cromwell Business Park off Interstate 97. It’s less than two miles from BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport, three miles from Interstate 695 (the Baltimore Beltway), and 10 miles from Downtown Baltimore.

The company will open the new space with 20 employees, and add another 20 by the end of 2025 — primarily mechanical and aerospace engineers, electromechanical technicians and engineering support staff.

Intuitive Machines first signed a 1,360-square foot lease with St. John Properties in 2021, and grew to its current 3,600 square feet of space at BWI Commerce Park.

“Intuitive Machines continues to innovate and capture new business, and we need more space to perform our work and additional employees to work on the new and existing projects,” Jon Kraeuter, a senior mechanisms engineer at the Maryland office, said in a statement.

“Our new facility will be approximately 70 percent warehouse and 30 percent office space and, because it is new, we are able to execute a buildout that is tailored to fit our exact needs,” Kraeuter said. “The Baltimore-Washington corridor is fertile ground for finding talent to fill our positions and nearly 90 percent of our local employees are University of Maryland graduates.”

St. John Properties’ Lacey Johansson represented the landlord in this transaction.

Cromwell Business Park features 16 flex/R&D buildings, three single-story office buildings, three retail buildings and several free-standing pad sites comprising nearly 900,000 square feet of space. Chipotle, Charleys Cheesesteaks and Wings, Hibachi Express and TropQ Pizza are expected to open within the business community later this year.

Gregory Cornfield can be reached at gcornfield@commercialobserver.com.