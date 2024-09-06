Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Financial Advisers Exbo Group Signs 6K-SF Lease at 740 Broadway

By September 6, 2024 11:52 am
reprints
GFP's Neith Stone and 740 Broadway.
GFP's Neith Stone and 740 Broadway. PHOTOS: Courtesy GFP Real Estate

Financial consulting firm Exbo Group is relocating its offices to NoHo.

The company, which specializes in helping companies carve a path to growth, signed a three-year, 6,031-square-foot lease on the seventh floor of GFP Real Estate’s 740 Broadway in a relocation from 305 Seventh Avenue on West 27th Street in the Fashion District, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: D.C. Office of Planning Shrinks Footprint by Over 4,000 SF

GFP did not disclose the asking rent in the building alternatively known as 2 Astor Place, but the average for Midtown South was $84.50 per square foot in June, according to a report from CBRE.

740 Broadway sits a block south of East Eighth Street and three blocks east of Washington Square Park. Exbo plans to occupy the prebuilt space in October.

“GFP’s ability to deliver a quality turnkey space at a great price made 740 Broadway a bit of a no-brainer for our client,” Jason Majlessi of Venture Commercial, who represented the tenant alongside Remy Liebersohn of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), said in a statement. “The landlord’s team made it easy for Exbo to design the perfect space for their current and future needs.”

Neith Stone of GFP negotiated on behalf of the landlord along with Newmark (NMRK)’s  Robert Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Brittany Silver.

Other tenants in the 12-story, 152,000-square-foot building from 1912 include the Hetrick-Martin Institute, a nonprofit organization that works with LGBTQ teens and youth, signed an 8,940-square-foot deal in March 2022.

Astor Place Hairstylists also reopened in the building in February 2022, signing an 8,104-square-foot deal for below-grade space.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

2 Astor Place, 740 Broadway, Anthony Sciacca, Brittany Silver, Jason Majlessi, Remy Liebersohn, Robert Silver, Cushman & Wakefield, Exbo Group, GFP Real Estate, Newmark, Venture Commercial
Len O'Donnell, Affinius Capital chairman and CEO, and 899 North Capitol Street NE.
Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

D.C. Office of Planning Shrinks Footprint by Over 4,000 SF

By Nick Trombola
Two Trees CEO Jed Walentas and Domino Sugar Refinery.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Refinery at Domino Signs Ao Hospitality, Knocking as Tenants

By Mark Hallum
Eric Cohen of ECB Capital, Casa Tua owners Miky Grendene and Leticia Herrera Grendene, and The Block, 83 Gardner Avenue, Brooklyn.
Leases  ·  Industrial
New York City

Private Club and Restaurant Casa Tua Opens 3K-SF Warehouse in Brooklyn

By Isabelle Durso