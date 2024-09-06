Financial Advisers Exbo Group Signs 6K-SF Lease at 740 Broadway

Financial consulting firm Exbo Group is relocating its offices to NoHo.

The company, which specializes in helping companies carve a path to growth, signed a three-year, 6,031-square-foot lease on the seventh floor of GFP Real Estate’s 740 Broadway in a relocation from 305 Seventh Avenue on West 27th Street in the Fashion District, according to the landlord.

GFP did not disclose the asking rent in the building alternatively known as 2 Astor Place, but the average for Midtown South was $84.50 per square foot in June, according to a report from CBRE.

740 Broadway sits a block south of East Eighth Street and three blocks east of Washington Square Park. Exbo plans to occupy the prebuilt space in October.

“GFP’s ability to deliver a quality turnkey space at a great price made 740 Broadway a bit of a no-brainer for our client,” Jason Majlessi of Venture Commercial, who represented the tenant alongside Remy Liebersohn of Cushman & Wakefield (CWK), said in a statement. “The landlord’s team made it easy for Exbo to design the perfect space for their current and future needs.”

Neith Stone of GFP negotiated on behalf of the landlord along with Newmark (NMRK)’s Robert Silver, Anthony Sciacca and Brittany Silver.

Other tenants in the 12-story, 152,000-square-foot building from 1912 include the Hetrick-Martin Institute, a nonprofit organization that works with LGBTQ teens and youth, signed an 8,940-square-foot deal in March 2022.

Astor Place Hairstylists also reopened in the building in February 2022, signing an 8,104-square-foot deal for below-grade space.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.