LGBTQ and Sustainable Business Nonprofits Ink Deals on Astor Place

Two nonprofits leased space at 740 Broadway, a loft building on Astor Place in Greenwich Village, landlord GFP Real Estate announced Wednesday.

The Hetrick-Martin Institute, which specializes in working with LGBTQ teens and youth ages 13 to 24, renewed its 8,940-square-foot space on the eighth floor for 15 years. A GFP spokesperson declined to comment on the asking rents in the building.

Carri Lyon and Joseph Harkins of Cushman & Wakefield represented Hetrick-Martin in the transaction. Donna Vogel of GFP represented the landlord.

In the smaller deal, Business for Social Responsibility, an organization of sustainable business experts that advises large companies, signed a seven-year lease for 7,947 square feet on the 11th floor of the building. The nonprofit will relocate from 5 Union Square West.

Allen Gurevich of GFP represented the tenant in the transaction, while Brittany Silver, Jamie Jacobs of Newmark along with GFP’s Vogel brokered it for the landlord.

Spokespeople for C&W and Newmark didn’t immediately return requests for comment on the two deals.

Astor Place Hairstylists also recently renewed its longtime lease in the 12-story, 152,000-square-foot building, after nearly closing for good during the pandemic.

“Seven hundred and forty Broadway is one of NoHo’s most iconic — and historic — office properties, and continues to attract top retailers, creative firms, non-profit organizations and major office tenants alike seeking ‘cool,’ loft-style space in the heart of NoHo,” Vogel said in a statement.

