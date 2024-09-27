A Washington, D.C., apartment complex next door to the building Kamala Harris once called home has just sold for a cool $79.2 million.

EastBanc and JBG Smith (JBGS) have sold the Apartments at Westlight, a 93-unit mixed-use building in D.C.’s wealthy West End neighborhood to MEAG, the asset manager of insurance firm Munich Re. MEAG made the deal “in cooperation with” CBRE Investment Management, according to a CBRE announcement.

A spokesperson for CBRE Investment Management declined to provide more information on the firm’s involvement in the deal.

“Westlight is an ideal addition to Munich Re’s growing U.S. residential portfolio,” Volker Zinkl, head of international real estate management at MEAG, said in a statement. “We are convinced of the long-term outperformance of walkable prime locations, which continue to attract talent and foster economic growth with their attractive environment.”

The 10-story apartment building, which also contains 7,200 square feet of ground-floor retail space and the West End Library, is at 1110 23rd St NW, about a mile northwest of the White House. D.C.-based Eastbanc developed the building in 2017 with fellow DMV-based developer JBG Smith, according to the Business Journals.

Representatives for Eastbanc did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokesperson for JBG Smith declined to comment.

The apartments’ sister building at 1111 24th Street NW, concisely dubbed Westlight, is a 71-unit luxury condominium also developed by Eastbanc and JBG Smith, though it was not included in the sale to MEAG. Harris purchased a condo at the neighboring building in 2017 for about $1.8 million, but sold it about four years later as she prepared to move into the U.S. Naval Observatory, the official residence of the vice president.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.