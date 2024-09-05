Private Club and Restaurant Casa Tua Opens 3K-SF Warehouse in Brooklyn

There’s a new casa on The Block.

Casa Tua, a private club and restaurant, is opening a new warehouse in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

The brand signed a 3,561-square-foot lease for space at 83 Gardner Avenue. The site is part of an industrial park called The Block at 555 Johnson Avenue, bordered by Randolph Street, Gardner Avenue, Johnson Avenue and Stewart Avenue. Asking rent was $40 per square foot, according to landlord EBC Capital.

A spokesperson for EBC declined to provide the length of the lease, saying only that it was a “long-term” deal.

“We’re happy to welcome Casa Tua to The Block,” EBC Capital head Eric Cohen said in a statement. “Their decision to lease a space here reflects our appeal to high-caliber tenants who appreciate our attention to detail within a collaborative and supportive environment. Casa Tua aligns well with our focus on fostering a diverse and thriving community of businesses.”

Casa Tua’s new Brooklyn warehouse, which has already started operations, will support its soon-to-open restaurant and members club at the Upper East Side’s The Surrey hotel at 20 East 76th Street, according to a spokesperson for EBC.

“In our search for a storage facility, proximity to our restaurant was key, but equally important was finding a space that truly represents us in terms of design, maintenance and aesthetics,” Frederick Lesort, vice president of operations at Casa Tua, said in a statement.

“This facility is a crucial component of our operations, allowing us to better manage our supply chain, maintain our commitment to using 100 percent pure Italian linen, and support the overall operations of our brand,” Lesort added.

The warehouse and new club will be Casa Tua’s first locations in New York City, after the brand saw success with its dining spots and clubs in Miami, Paris and Aspen, Colo.

The Roebling Group’s Corey Cohen and Greiner-Maltz Real Estate’s Eitan Hakami brokered the deal for the landlord, while Newmark’s Joe Robinson represented Casa Tua.

Cohen, Hakami and Robinson did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other tenants of The Block include shoe brand Vans, fabrication studio Millwright, the New York Distilling Company, essential oils manufacturer Malagassi and nightclub Listen Brooklyn, which recently leased 2,000 square feet at 198 Randolph Street.

