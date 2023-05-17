Fabrication Studio Millwright Relocates to Bushwick

Retail installation and trade show booth maker Millwright has drawn up its own plans for a new, 10,000-square-foot industrial space in Bushwick, Brooklyn.

Millwright inked a five-year deal to relocate its warehouse from 304 Meserole Street in East Williamsburg to 555 Johnson Avenue, said Eric Cohen, a partner at landlord EBC Capital. Asking rent was $39 per square foot.

The fabrication studio picked the space, previously home to grocery importer Siam Trading, because its recent renovations let Millwright move in a month after the deal closed in March, said Cohen.

And Millwright, part of the Brooklyn-based advertising and marketing agency Madwell, needed a new space to handle larger design projects, said Joseph Callaway of Valkyrie Commercial, who represented the tenant with colleague John Burnham.

“They are growing fast and they are bringing on new clients,” Callaway said. “And the space already had all the infrastructure that they needed. It had natural light and big ceilings.”

The Roebling Group’s Corey Cohen and Amanda Bery handled the deal for EBC.

Other tenants at 555 Johnson, a one-story building also known as The Block, include brewery Eckhart Beer, e-bike company Vassla and a skatepark run by shoe brand Vans.

