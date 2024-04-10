Social Media Company Puff Media Expands to 15K SF at Industry City

A company that specializes in going viral online needed more space in the material world — and found it in Brooklyn.

Social media consultant Puff Media signed a five-year lease to leave its 1,850 square feet at Industry City to 15,329 square feet on the fifth floor of Building 6, in-house brokers at the Sunset Park, Brooklyn, development announced.

Asking rents in the building range from $32 to $39 per square foot, according to a spokesperson for Industry City.

Puff has been in the building for three years, taking about 1,000 square feet at first and later upgrading to its current space.

Lynch and Ming Zhang, who hail from China, launched the company during the pandemic after their cat videos, “That Little Puff,” became a sensation on TikTok and YouTube. The firm also has an office in Hong Kong, according to its website.

The expansion is “a dream come true,” for the two brothers behind Puff, said Kate Lynn Realty’s Katie Wu, who arranged the deal for the startup along with Lynn Huynh.

“Their business is really kicking off,” Huynh said.

Lynch Zhang said in a statement that he’s made tons of connections at the 35-acre Industry City campus so wanted to stay put.

That’s exactly what developers Belvedere Capital, Jamestown and Angelo Gordon & Company had in mind for the 16-building complex, according to senior vice president of leasing, Jeff Fein, who represented the landlord in the deal.

“The growth of these companies at Industry City showcases the exceptional experience we offer to our tenants,” Fein said in a statement.

Aside from Puff Media’s expansion, two other smaller deals were recently inked at Industry City. Live streaming platform B Live signed on for 3,449 square feet in Building 3 and interior remodeling firm Gurri Design New York took 4,081 square feet in Building 26.

Other tenants in Industry City include the NYU Martin Scorsese Virtual Production Center, AbelCine, Buck Media, Lux Lighting, The Garage, Studio Scape and Condé Nast.

