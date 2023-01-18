Anyword Takes 5K SF at 240 West 35th Street

Anyword, a copywriting platform driven by artificial intelligence, has signed a 4,924-square-foot lease at 240 West 35th Street, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company relocated last month from its previous offices at 37 West 20th Street to the Garment District building owned by ATCO Properties & Management, according to the landlord. ATCO declined to disclose the length of the lease but said asking rent was in the mid-$40s per square foot.

“The building’s excellent light and views, and its location just two blocks from Penn Station, make it ideal for organizations in search of exceptional space that inspires their workforce,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president at ATCO, said in a statement.

Colin Godwin and Todd Korren of Avison Young represented the landlord in the transaction while Brandon Cooperstock of Savills negotiated on behalf of Anyword. Savills did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

“ATCO has invested heavily in upgrading their best-in-class property to attract TAMI-type tenants like Anyword, those firms who are moving the industry needle,” Korren said in a statement. “The recently constructed, state-of-the-art, upgraded tenant spaces, of which there are more, is a great canvas for any tenant.”

Anyword will occupy the fifth floor of the building between Seventh and Eighth Avenues. Other tenants include Paris-based luxury brand Diptyque, men’s fashion designer Thom Browne, the language learning school Spanish-American Institute, and ground-floor tenants Café Nunez and Jack Doyle’s.

