Kipp D.C. Inks 16K-SF Headquarters at Carr Properties’ Signal House

Public school network Kipp D.C. is moving its headquarters from Washington, D.C.’s Foggy Bottom to the Union Market District.

The college preparatory school organization signed a 16,000-square-foot lease for part of the ninth floor at Carr Properties’ Signal House. Transwestern’s Kamis O’Farrell Lawrence and Michael Goldman represented Kipp D.C., while Avison Young’s Jonathan Wellborn and Eli Barnes handled the deal for Carr Properties.

Spokespeople for Carr, Kipp D.C. and Avison Young did not immediately respond to requests for the terms of the deal, though the statement describes the lease as long-term. Transwestern declined to comment on the lease specifics. Kipp D.C. plans to move to its new Signal House headquarters at 1255 Union Street Northeast come fall of 2025.

“We’re thrilled to continue our partnership with Kipp D.C. in their latest decision to relocate to Signal House,” Michael Goldman, an executive vice president at Transwestern, told Commercial Observer via email. “The organization impacts our communities’ families and their future every day. It was important to ensure their new headquarters office could better serve their students, families and educators in a collaborative and inviting environment.”

Until its move, the organization currently operates out of 2600 Virginia Avenue Northwest, also known as the Watergate office building. However, the company’s reach spans 20 schools across eight D.C. campuses that in turn span pre-kindergarten through high school, according to Kipp D.C.’s website.

“Relocating Kipp D.C.’s headquarters to the Union Market neighborhood in Ward 5 brings us closer to the heart of our schools and communities,” Shannon Hodge, president of Kipp D.C. Public Schools, said in a statement. “Having our central office located at Signal House will make it easier and more accessible for our staff and families to come together.”

Kipp D.C. will take just a fraction of Signal House’s 228,000 total square feet, the majority of which is office space. (The building also contains roughly 11,000 square feet of retail.) When Kipp eventually moves to the Union Market neighborhood, it will join Carr Properties’ other tenants, which include TikTok and Industrious. Designed by Gensler, the 10-story Signal House also includes a fitness center, as well as a penthouse and rooftop terrace with views of the Capitol. Kipp D.C.’s deal brings Signal House to 80 percent leased.

“We continue to see leading organizations seek out the building’s creative- and industrial-inspired aesthetic, abundant outdoor spaces and top-tier amenity spaces,” Oliver Carr, Carr Properties’ CEO, said in a statement.

Anna Staropoli can be reached at astaropoli@commercialobserver.com.