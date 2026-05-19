Finance   ·   Construction Financing

North American Development Group Lands $106M to Build Boca Raton Rental

By May 19, 2026 1:52 pm
reprints
An aerial image of downtown Boca Raton, Fla.
Downtown Boca Raton, Fla. PHOTO: Getty Images

North American Development Group (NADG) scored a $105.5 million construction loan for a multifamily development in Boca Raton, Fla., property records show.

U.S. Bank, acting as administrative agent for a group of lenders, provided the financing for the 294-unit Nuvo Midtown Boca. The project will include a six-story residential building and a five-story parking garage, with amenities including a pool, a fitness center, coworking, and a pickleball court. 

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The Bizi Arq-designed project will rise at 1850 North Military Trail, facing I-95 and east of Simon Property Group’s indoor Town Center at Boca Raton mall. Construction got underway this week.

The West Palm Beach, Fla.-based developer purchased the 6.7-acre site last year for $21.1 million, per records.

The project will mark NADG’s third project in Boca Raton. Last year, it completed the 125-acre Nuvo Boca single-family home development. It has also launched the Aletto at Sanborn Square mixed-use development in the town’s downtown, housing about 140,000 square feet of office space and 23,000 square feet of retail, although construction has yet to start.

A representative for NADG has yet to respond to a request for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com.

1850 North Military Trail, Nuvo Midtown Boca, NADG, North American Development Group, U.S. Bank
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