A New England construction firm that specializes in energy infrastructure will open its first Manhattan office at 551 Fifth Avenue.

Bond Civil & Utility Construction signed a seven-year lease for 7,364 square feet on the 17th floor of the 38-story office building, also known as the Fred F. French Building, landlord The Feil Organization announced. Asking rent in the deal was $72 per square foot.

Bond Civil & Utility is the civil infrastructure arm of Bond Brothers, a general contracting firm founded in 1907 and headquartered in Medford, Mass. The company has taken on major civil engineering projects in the Northeast and was recently awarded a contract from Empire Offshore Wind to build high-voltage equipment off the coast of Long Island as part of the federally funded Empire Wind 1 project.

Bond has locations in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, New Jersey and in the Bronx, according to its website. Its Bronx outpost at 34 Marconi Street serves primarily as a storage facility, and the Fifth Avenue office will be Bond’s first in Manhattan, according to Avison Young’s Martin Cottingham, who arranged the deal for Bond along with Patrick Steffens and Alexis Odgers.

The firm plans to move into its new space this summer, according to Kane Cuddy, Bond’s president.

“With its central location and stunning architecture, 551 Fifth Avenue emerged as the ideal office environment for our first outpost in Manhattan,” Cuddy said in a statement.

Bond’s office will include three outdoor terraces, one of which will wrap around the Fifth Avenue side of the building, according to Feil’s Andrew Wiener, who brokered the deal in-house with Kevin Driscoll and Henry Korzec.

Aside from Bond, investment advisory firm Empirical Research Partners and law firm Valla Morrison & Schachne also signed on for space in the 430,156-square-foot building between East 45th and East 46th streets earlier this year, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

