Laboratory robotics firm Opentrons has agreed to sublease 7,302 square feet at the Alexandria Center for Life Science in Long Island City, Queens.

Cancer research company Inspirna will be taking over the space in Alexandria Real Estate’s life sciences building at 30-02 48th Avenue with plans to vacate its current lab in the New York Blood Center Building at 310 East 67th Street in Manhattan, according to subtenant broker CBRE (CBRE).

The brokerage declined to provide the asking rent or the length of the lease, but the average asking rent for lab space across the five boroughs was $99.35 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

“The Alexandria Center for Life Science is ideally located to serve its employee base, and also provides specific scientific amenities that are critical to Inspirna’s business operations, which only a few buildings in New York City currently offer,” CBRE’s John Isaacs, who represented Inspirna with Joseph DeRosa, said in a statement.

A Cushman & Wakefield (CWK) team negotiated on behalf of Opentrons, but CBRE did not disclose the names of the brokers and C&W did not immediately provide a comment.

Inspirna is currently located in the New York Blood Center on the Upper East Side, which is in the process of a massive expansion. A mess of NIMBYism greeted those plans as they moved through the city’s Uniform Land Use Review Procedure toward the New York City Council in 2021, but the new center still is not under construction as it approaches its original 2025 completion date.

