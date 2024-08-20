Industrious and Delta Partner to Provide Traveler Workspaces

Industrious and Delta Airlines are attempting to ride the tailwinds of an expected increase in work-related travel.

The two companies announced a partnership on Tuesday that will allow Delta fliers to work remotely at 200 of Industrious’ locations nationwide.

The new program, “Delta Business Traveler,” costs $99 per month and is similar to Delta’s partnerships with rental car companies.

The two companies made the announcement in Atlanta. A series of happy hour sessions in Industrious facilities across the country is expected in order to celebrate the partnership.

“Business travelers are looking for more than just a flight and a laptop; they want their entire journey to be an experience worth having,” Jamie Hodari, CEO of Industrious, said in a statement. “Whether they need a place to host meetings for a day or want to extend their stay and get some focused work done, we’ll welcome them at one of our locations.”

Partnerships similar to the one with Delta have been what has set Industrious apart from its competitors like WeWork, which is fresh out of Chapter 11 bankruptcy, and led to the Wall Street Journal crowning Hodari as the “anti-Adam Neumann” this week, referring to WeWork’s notoriously mercurial co-founder and ex-CEO.

As opposed to renting office space itself and then subletting it out to clients — dangerous, considering that it will owe landlords the same amount regardless of how many members rent space — Industrious partners with building owners in a revenue-sharing program that seems to have provided Hodari’s firm a little more resilience. (Something WeWork attempted to do towards the end of Neumann’s helm.)

Almost symbolic of this was its 10-year partnership agreement to operate a 240,000-square-foot coworking space where WeWork once had its own headquarters at Kato International’s Tower 49 in Manhattan in June.

In February 2023, Industrious and Nuveen agreed on a deal that would put the coworking firm in charge of consumer branding and tenant experience across the landlord and developer’s entire portfolio.

Industrious has also gathered funding from investors such as CBRE, which in May 2022 provided $100 million for a global expansion.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.