Trump Downsizes Resort Expansion Plans in South Florida

Even as he campaigns to become the next U.S. president, Donald Trump is still working to expand his real estate empire in South Florida.

The Trump Organization filed plans to build 1,498 condo units and 141,694 square feet of commercial space at the Trump National Doral golf resort, which the real estate firm has owned since 2012.

The expansion, called Doral International Towers, would be housed across four 20-story high-rises, replacing surface parking lots by the intersection between the northwest corner of Northwest 87th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street in Doral, Fla.

“By offering luxury residential, high-end retail and resort spaces and amenities, Doral International Towers will create a new, 21st-century golfing and resort experience,” states the application. The Doral City Council is set to hear the proposal Wednesday.

The Trump Organization is seeking to have the zoning changed from multifamily and industrial to downtown mixed-use.

The new proposal is a reduction from the initial plan two years ago. That proposal called for the construction of 2,222 residential units, a 470-key hotel, 462,825 square feet of Class A office space, and 81,675 square feet of retail.

In 2012, Trump paid $105 million for the golf resort, according to property records. The 454-acre complex is home to a 200,000-square-foot hotel, a clubhouse and four golf courses.

The Trump Organization’s lawyer, Felix Lasarte of The Lasarte Law Firm, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

