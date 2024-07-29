Whole Foods Opening East Village Market on 14th Street

Amazon (AMZN) is making Stuyvesant Town whole by bringing its Whole Foods grocery chain to 409 East 14th Street.

Whole Foods signed a lease for 20,000 square feet in the Blackstone (BX)-owned development for the grocery chain’s 18th location in the city, the New York Post reported. It will take the space left vacant in 2019 by Associated Supermarkets.

Blackstone and SCG Retail’s Chase Welles, who generally handles deals for Whole Foods in the city, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The Post did not have details on the terms of the deal but average asking retail rent in Manhattan was $716 per square foot in the second quarter of 2024, according to a report from CBRE.

The news of a Whole Foods in the East Village coincides with the opening of a long-anticipated Trader Joe’s at 123 West 125th Street in Harlem. That grocery chain leased a 28,000-square-foot space in the retail section of the headquarters of the National Urban League in January 2021.

The Trader Joe’s sits right across the street from the Whole Foods at West 125th Street.

