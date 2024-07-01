Sales Deals of the Week: Amazon Spurs Multifamily Investment Near HQ2
The top five sales across the country from June 24 to June 28
By The Editors July 1, 2024 6:00 amreprints
The biggest single asset sale last week was a 348-unit apartment building across the street from Amazon (AMZN)’s HQ2 in Pentagon City, Va. The property traded hands for $113.5 million. Aside from that, KKR dropped $2.1 billion to buy an 18-building multifamily portfolio while Americold Realty Trust picked up a nine-building cold-storage portfolio for $170 million.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$2.1 billion
|18-building portfolio
|KKR
|Quarterra Multifamily
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$170 million
|Nine-building national portfolio
|Americold Realty Trust
|Global Net Lease
|N/A
|Industrial
|$113.5 million
|1201 South Eads Street; Pentagon City, Va.
|Goldfarb Properties
|Pantzer Properties
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$89.4 million
|3000 and 3004 NW 130th Terrace; Sunrise, Fla.
|Mesirow Financial
|AMLI Residential
|N/A
|Multifamily
|$55 million
|3774 Interstate Park Road North; Riviera Beach, Fla.
|LBA Realty
|Dalfen Industrial
|N/A
|Industrial
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 24 to June 28. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
