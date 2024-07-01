Sales Deals of the Week: Amazon Spurs Multifamily Investment Near HQ2

The biggest single asset sale last week was a 348-unit apartment building across the street from Amazon (AMZN)’s HQ2 in Pentagon City, Va. The property traded hands for $113.5 million. Aside from that, KKR dropped $2.1 billion to buy an 18-building multifamily portfolio while Americold Realty Trust picked up a nine-building cold-storage portfolio for $170 million.

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 24 to June 28. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.