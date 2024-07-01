Sales
National

Sales Deals of the Week: Amazon Spurs Multifamily Investment Near HQ2

The top five sales across the country from June 24 to June 28

By July 1, 2024 6:00 am
reprints
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

The biggest single asset sale last week was a 348-unit apartment building across the street from Amazon (AMZN)’s HQ2 in Pentagon City, Va. The property traded hands for $113.5 million. Aside from that, KKR dropped $2.1 billion to buy an 18-building multifamily portfolio while Americold Realty Trust picked up a nine-building cold-storage portfolio for $170 million.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$2.1 billion 18-building portfolio KKR Quarterra Multifamily N/A Multifamily
$170 million Nine-building national portfolio Americold Realty Trust Global Net Lease N/A Industrial
$113.5 million 1201 South Eads Street; Pentagon City, Va. Goldfarb Properties Pantzer Properties N/A Multifamily
$89.4 million 3000 and 3004 NW 130th Terrace; Sunrise, Fla. Mesirow Financial AMLI Residential N/A Multifamily
$55 million 3774 Interstate Park Road North; Riviera Beach, Fla. LBA Realty Dalfen Industrial N/A Industrial

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from June 24 to June 28. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

SEE ALSO: Rilea Buys Wynwood Site for Short-Term Condo Development
1201 South Eads Street, 3004 NW 130th Terrace, 3774 Interstate Park Road North, Amazon, Americold Realty Trust, AMLI Residential, Dalan Management, Dalfen Industrial, Global Net Lease, Goldfarb Properties, LBA Realty, Mesirow Financial, Pantzer Properties
The Rider.
Sales  ·  Land
Florida

Rilea Buys Wynwood Site for Short-Term Condo Development

By Julia Echikson
Ian Bruce Eichner.
Sales  ·  Residential
Florida

Continuum Offers Surfside Condo Owners $141M in Latest Buyout Attempt

By Julia Echikson
65 West 55th Street.
Sales  ·  Mixed Use
New York City

Investor John Choi Pays Sachs Companies $36M for 65 West 55th Street

By Abigail Nehring