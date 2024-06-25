Sales  ·  Industrial
Florida

South Florida Warehouse Sells for Double in $55M Deal

By June 25, 2024 5:33 pm
reprints
Max Gagliardi, chief investment officer of Dalfen Industrial.
Max Gagliardi, chief investment officer of Dalfen Industrial. PHOTO: Courtesy Dalfen Industrial
Serta Simmons Bedding factory.
Serta Simmons Bedding factory. Photo: Godofredo A. Vasquez/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

Dalfen Industrial sold an industrial building in South Florida for $55 million — more than double what the Texas-based investor paid in 2020, property records show. 

The buyer is LBA Realty, an investor based in Irvine, Calif. The newly acquired, 236,554-square-foot building sits on 16 acres at 3774 Interstate Park Road North in Riviera Beach, Fla., facing Interstate 95 between West Blue Heron Boulevard and MLK Jr.  Boulevard. 

SEE ALSO: Pine Tree Buys Open-Air Mall in Plantation, Fla., for $70M

The sale equates to about $232 a square foot. 

Dalfen Industrial purchased the property north of West Palm Beach for $25.3 million four years ago, according to property records. The complex, which was completed in 1996, is home to a Serta Simmons Bedding manufacturing and distribution facility. 

The purchase appears to be LBA’s first move in the South Florida industrial market in two years. It purchased a five-building complex, totaling 700,000 square feet, in Sweetwater for $198 million in December 2022. Later that year, the investor also bought a 25-acre vacant parcel in Hialeah for $29 million, where it’s developing a 462,954-square-foot warehouse in partnership with The Easton Group

Representatives for LBA Realty and Dalfen Industrial did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Julia Echikson can be reached at jechikson@commercialobserver.com

Riviera Beach, Dalfen Industrial, LBA Realty
DAVID LUKES, CEO SITE CENTERS.
Sales  ·  Retail
Florida

Pine Tree Buys Open-Air Mall in Plantation, Fla., for $70M

By Julia Echikson
Eva Moskowitz of Success Academy Charter Schools at a Harlem location in June.
Sales
New York City

Success Academy Buys Yeshiva in Brooklyn for $37.2M

By Mark Hallum
Jason and Jordan Pantzer
Sales  ·  Residential
Washington DC

Pantzer Properties Sells NoVA Apartment Building for $114M

By Nick Trombola