Two financial firms are renewing their offices at ATCO Properties & Management’s 555 Fifth Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

Telsey Advisory Group renewed its ​​6,829-square-foot space on the seventh floor while Maritime Capital is keeping its 6,031-square-foot office on the ninth floor, according to the landlord. Both firms moved into the building in 2017, ATCO said.

The landlord declined to provide the length of the leases but said asking rent in the building is $63 per square foot.

“When strong tenants such as Telsey Advisory Group and Maritime Capital reaffirm their commitment to our building, it’s a testament to our dedication to providing exceptional spaces and services,” Kate Hemmerdinger Goodman, co-president of ATCO, said in a statement.

Hemmerdinger Goodman handled negotiation in-house for ATCO while the tenants did not use outside brokers.

Dana Telsey founded her eponymous company in 2006. Telsey Advisory Group focuses on research, trading, banking and consulting in consumer markets to help clients make informed investment decisions, according to its website.

Maritime is an electronic trading platform that handles investments for clients who want to maximize returns, depending on how much risk they are willing to be exposed to, according to the company’s website.

Other tenants in the 20-story building at the southeast corner of East 46th Street include law firm Nicoletti Spinner Ryan Gulino Pinter — which signed a renewal on its 12,497-square-foot space on the eighth floor in July 2023 — as well as jewelry companies Kiran Gems, Apollo Manufacturing and Andrew Fabrikant & Sons, both which signed deals in November 2023.

