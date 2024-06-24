Last week, electronic payment company Stripe swiped for bigger digs at 28 Liberty Street. The company signed a 147,000-square-foot sublease with American International Group in the building, to relocate from its current 125,000-square-foot digs at 199 Water Street. Meanwhile, the Imagine Me Leadership Charter School inked a deal to move to bigger, 63,000-square-foot digs within Brooklyn.

