Lease Deals of the Week: Stripe’s 147K-SF Sublease at 28 Liberty
The top five leases in New York City from June 17 to June 21
By The Editors June 24, 2024 6:00 amreprints
Last week, electronic payment company Stripe swiped for bigger digs at 28 Liberty Street. The company signed a 147,000-square-foot sublease with American International Group in the building, to relocate from its current 125,000-square-foot digs at 199 Water Street. Meanwhile, the Imagine Me Leadership Charter School inked a deal to move to bigger, 63,000-square-foot digs within Brooklyn.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|Stripe (subtenant)
|147,000
|28 Liberty Street
|Relocation
|American International Group (sublandlord)
|Sublandlord: JLL's Peter Riguardi, Joseph Messina, Michael Shenot and Andrew Coe. Subtenant: CBRE’s Sacha Zarba, Jeffrey Fischer and Joseph D’Apice.
|Office
|Imagine Me Leadership Charter School
|63,000
|39 Tuxton Street
|Relocation
|Bawabeh Realty Holdings
|Landlord: Pinnacle Realty of New York's Steve Nadel and Nechama Liberow. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate's Stephen Power, Lindsay Ornstein and Jake Cinti
|Retail
|Maimonides Health
|25,000
|809 Atlantic Avenue
|New
|Hope Street Capital
|Landlord: JLL’s Ryan Condren. Tenant: Locations Commercial Real Estate's Nick Zweig
|Retail
|Brighton Park Capital
|16,428
|10 Bryant
|Relocation
|Property & Building Corporation
|Landlord: JLL’s Paul Glickman, Benjamin Bass, Kristen Morgan and Kate Roush. Tenant: Newmark’s Neil Goldmacher, Josh Friedman and Cooper Weisman
|Office
|Grata
|15,158
|1410 Broadway
|Relocation
|L.H. Charney Associates and KSR Capital
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Sam Hoffman and David Hoffman. Tenant: Colliers’ Rick Doolittle, Michael Joseph, John Howard and Taylor Bell
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from June 17 to June 21. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
