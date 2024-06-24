Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: Stripe’s 147K-SF Sublease at 28 Liberty

The top five leases in New York City from June 17 to June 21

By June 24, 2024 6:00 am
Photo: Getty Images

Last week, electronic payment company Stripe swiped for bigger digs at 28 Liberty Street. The company signed a 147,000-square-foot sublease with American International Group in the building, to relocate from its current 125,000-square-foot digs at 199 Water Street. Meanwhile, the Imagine Me Leadership Charter School inked a deal to move to bigger, 63,000-square-foot digs within Brooklyn.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
Stripe (subtenant) 147,000 28 Liberty Street Relocation American International Group (sublandlord) Sublandlord: JLL's Peter Riguardi, Joseph Messina, Michael Shenot and Andrew Coe. Subtenant: CBRE’s Sacha Zarba, Jeffrey Fischer and Joseph D’Apice. Office
Imagine Me Leadership Charter School 63,000 39 Tuxton Street Relocation Bawabeh Realty Holdings Landlord: Pinnacle Realty of New York's Steve Nadel and Nechama Liberow. Tenant: Open Impact Real Estate's Stephen Power, Lindsay Ornstein and Jake Cinti Retail
Maimonides Health 25,000 809 Atlantic Avenue New Hope Street Capital Landlord: JLL’s Ryan Condren. Tenant: Locations Commercial Real Estate's Nick Zweig Retail
Brighton Park Capital 16,428 10 Bryant Relocation Property & Building Corporation Landlord: JLL’s Paul Glickman, Benjamin Bass, Kristen Morgan and Kate Roush. Tenant: Newmark’s Neil Goldmacher, Josh Friedman and Cooper Weisman Office
Grata 15,158 1410 Broadway Relocation L.H. Charney Associates and KSR Capital Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Sam Hoffman and David Hoffman. Tenant: Colliers’ Rick Doolittle, Michael Joseph, John Howard and Taylor Bell   Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflects leases closed or announced from June 17 to June 21. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

