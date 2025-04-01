Amusement center Sky Zone Trampoline Park and Korean barbecue restaurant Jongro BBQ are hopping into The Shops at Skyview mall in Flushing, Queens.

In the largest deal, Sky Zone, which operates entertainment parks in more than 300 locations across the globe, signed a lease for 49,733 square feet on the fifth floor of the shopping center at 40-24 College Point Boulevard, which is owned by Blackstone (BX) subsidiary ShopCore Properties, according to the landlord. Sky Zone’s new space at the mall is set to open in the summer of 2026, the release said.

Meanwhile, Jongro BBQ, which has locations in Koreatown and in Flushing, Queens, signed a lease for 23,946 square feet on the sixth floor, according to the landlord. The new restaurant will include a food hall and is expected to open later this year.

“The Shops at Skyview is a pre-eminent destination in the heart of Queens with significant foot traffic driven by events and a collection of well-curated tenants, which makes it the perfect spot when we were looking to expand within the New York City market,” Aidan Lee, vice president of Jongro BBQ, said in a statement.

Sky Zone and Jongro BBQ’s deals come hot on the heels of another large lease in the mall.

Japanese bowling alley chain Round1 Bowling & Arcade also signed a 10-year lease for 80,300 square feet at the mall in December, as Commercial Observer previously reported.

“With the addition of Round1, Sky Zone and Jongro, as well as our series of events and activations, we are providing guests with more incentives to lengthen their stay while also attracting new visitors with fresh and exciting experiences,” Peter Maggio, executive vice president and chief revenue officer for ShopCore, said in a statement.

“We look forward to continuing to grow the center’s leasing, occupancy and sales, and enhance this vibrant shopping destination serving local customers in the heart of Flushing,” Maggio added.

The lengths of the leases and asking rents were unclear, but a report from Matthews Real Estate Investment Services found retail rents in Queens averaged $60 per square foot in 2024.

Charter Realty’s William Cafero brokered the deal for Sky Zone, while Ripco Real Estate’s Jeremy Isaacs represented the landlord. It’s unclear who brokered the deal for Jongro BBQ.

Sky Zone declined to comment, while Cafero and a spokesperson for Ripco did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other retail tenants of the 700,000-square-foot Shops at Skyview include Sephora, Foot Locker, Bath & Body Works, Adidas, Old Navy and Target.

Isabelle Durso can be reached at idurso@commercialobserver.com.