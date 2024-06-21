Brooklyn’s Brownsville neighborhood is getting a new charter school with Imagine Me Leadership Charter School signing a 63,000-square-foot lease.

The school signed a 30-year lease at Bawabeh Realty Holdings’ 39 Truxton Street, where it will operate throughout the entire building, according to tenant brokers Open Impact Real Estate. The school will relocate 2.8 miles from 818 Schenck Avenue in Brooklyn’s East New York neighborhood.

Open did not disclose the asking rent, but retail asking rent across Brooklyn averaged $554 per square foot in the first quarter of 2024, according to a report from PropertyShark.

“Securing a new, high-quality facility for our students has been a dream of ours for many years,” LaShawn Robinson, CEO of Imagine, said in a statement. “The central presence and flexibility of this building will strengthen our students’ sense of community and allow us to double our enrollment in the coming years, supporting our transition to a co-ed model that aligns our mission and outstanding track record with our physical space.”

Stephen Powers, Lindsay Ornstein and Jake Cinti of Open represented the tenant while Steve Nadel and Nechama Liberow of Pinnacle Realty of New York negotiated on behalf of the landlord. Pinnacle did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Founded in 2011, Imagine will be switching over to the new campus during the 2024-2025 school year. Its new space will have a double-height gymnasium, a number of outdoor playgrounds, a cafeteria and an auditorium, according to Open.

