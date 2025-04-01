Fintech Firm Intuit Expands to 115K SF at 51 Astor Place

You could say they are into it.

Intuit, the financial technology firm behind TurboTax, Credit Karma and QuickBooks, has signed a 10-year expansion for an additional 77,000 square feet at the Edward J. Minskoff Equities-owned 51 Astor Place, Commercial Observer has learned.

The company moved into the East Village building in August 2023 from a WeWork flex site, CoStar reported at the time. Intuit currently occupies the 13-story property’s full third floor and will now expand to the full fifth, sixth and seventh floors, while also taking some retail space on the ground floor, for a total of 115,000 square feet.

“51 Astor Place is the premier office destination providing a superior work environment amid a dynamic and energetic, 24/7 neighborhood,” Edward Minskoff, chairman and CEO of Edward J. Minskoff Equities, said in a statement. “We are excited to support Intuit as it continues its growth in New York City.”

Asking rent was not provided but a source close to the deal said rents at 51 Astor Place range between $190 and $215 per square foot.

JLL (JLL)’s Paul Glickman, Mitchell Konsker, Benjamin Bass and Cynthia Wasserberger represented the landlord along with Edward J. Minskoff’s Jeffrey Sussman and Matt Pynn. Bart Lammersen, Justin Haber and Kyle Riker, also of JLL, handled it for Intuit.

“51 Astor Place is a market-leading asset with best-in-class ownership and the highest-quality tenant services and amenities,” Glickman said in the release. “This is an ideal property for employers seeking to attract and engage talent in a competitive market.”

51 Astor Place sits near the intersection of Third Avenue and East Ninth Street. Tenants include financial services firm Tudor Investment, life-sciences investment firm Perceptive Advisors and the corporate offices for retailer 1stDibs.

Amanda Schiavo can be reached at aschiavo@commercialobserver.com.