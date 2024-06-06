A gaggle of cybersecurity and technology companies have clinched thousands of square feet of office space at National Landing in Northern Virginia, further solidifying the neighborhood, and the greater Washington, D.C. area in general, as a growing tech and life sciences hub.

Aerospace and defense tech firm Shield AI, nonprofit advocacy group The Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) and an unnamed “cybersecurity technology company” signed with landlords MRP Realty and LaSalle Investment Management for a combined 74,000 square feet at Crystal & Clark Plaza, at 2450 and 2641 Crystal Drive.

Gary Cook, Stoddie Nibley and Neil Alt of Lincoln Property Company represented the owners in the deal. Michael Goldman and Claire Poole of Transwestern represented Shield and ASTHO, while Bob Shue and Steve Burman of JLL represented the unnamed cybersecurity firm.

A spokesperson for Lincoln told Commercial Observer that Shield and ASTHO signed for over 10 years apiece, though she declined to offer lease asking prices or further details of the unnamed cybersecurity firm’s lease.

“These leases validate our investment in the neighborhood and our belief that there is a healthy tenant base to absorb high-quality, amenitized product in National Landing,” said MRP’s Development and Investment Manager Will Leibner in a statement.

The new leases at Crystal & Clark follow the renewal and/or expansion of four other leases by government contractors totaling 136,000 square feet at the buildings over the past two years, the spokesperson said. One of those contractors, global defense tech provider HII, signed for nearly 37,000 square feet in late 2022.

With nearly 14 million square feet of commercial space, National Landing has recently become one of the go-to development and leasing destinations in Northern Virginia, particularly since Amazon settled part of its second headquarters there last summer. A 370-unit multifamily block, 758-unit apartment towers and a roster of bars and restaurants are some of the projects in the pipeline for the district.

