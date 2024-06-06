Leases  ·  Office
Washington DC

Three New Office Leases Totaling 74K SF Inked at NoVA’s National Landing

By June 6, 2024 12:34 pm
reprints
Crystal Drive
Crystal Drive at National Landing. National Landing BID

A gaggle of cybersecurity and technology companies have clinched thousands of square feet of office space at National Landing in Northern Virginia, further solidifying the neighborhood, and the greater Washington, D.C. area in general, as a growing tech and life sciences hub.

Aerospace and defense tech firm Shield AI, nonprofit advocacy group The Association for State and Territorial Health Officials (ASTHO) and an unnamed “cybersecurity technology company” signed with landlords MRP Realty and LaSalle Investment Management for a combined 74,000 square feet at Crystal & Clark Plaza, at 2450 and 2641 Crystal Drive

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Herrick Feinstein Reconfigures Its 2 Park Avenue Footprint

Gary Cook, Stoddie Nibley and Neil Alt of Lincoln Property Company represented the owners in the deal. Michael Goldman and Claire Poole of Transwestern represented Shield and ASTHO, while Bob Shue and Steve Burman of JLL represented the unnamed cybersecurity firm. 

A spokesperson for Lincoln told Commercial Observer that Shield and ASTHO signed for over 10 years apiece, though she declined to offer lease asking prices or further details of the unnamed cybersecurity firm’s lease. 

“These leases validate our investment in the neighborhood and our belief that there is a healthy tenant base to absorb high-quality, amenitized product in National Landing,” said MRP’s Development and Investment Manager Will Leibner in a statement. 

The new leases at Crystal & Clark follow the renewal and/or expansion of four other leases by government contractors totaling 136,000 square feet at the buildings over the past two years, the spokesperson said. One of those contractors, global defense tech provider HII, signed for nearly 37,000 square feet in late 2022

With nearly 14 million square feet of commercial space, National Landing has recently become one of the go-to development and leasing destinations in Northern Virginia, particularly since Amazon settled part of its second headquarters there last summer. A 370-unit multifamily block, 758-unit apartment towers and a roster of bars and restaurants are some of the projects in the pipeline for the district.

Nick Trombola can be reached at ntrombola@commercialobserver.com.

2450 Crystal Drive, 2641 Crystal Drive, Amazon, Bob Shue, Claire Poole, Crystal & Clark Plaza, Gary Cook, HII, JLL, Michael Goodman, National Landing, Steve Burman, Stoddie Nibley, Transwestern, Will Leibner, LaSalle Investment Management, Lincoln Property Company, MRP Realty, Shield AI, The Association for State and Territorial Health Officials
2 Park Avenue
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Law Firm Herrick Feinstein Reconfigures Its 2 Park Avenue Footprint

By Abigail Nehring
The tax dispute resolution company expanded its workspace by more than 19,000 square feet to 57,230 square feet in total.
Leases  ·  Office
California

Barker Pacific Announces 53K SF of Office Leases in Orange County

By Greg Cornfield
25 Kent in Brooklyn
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

La Sirena Events Leases 23K SF at 25 Kent Avenue

By Mark Hallum