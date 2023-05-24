JBG Files Plans For New Apartment Development in National Landing

JBG Smith has submitted plans to Virginia’s Arlington County for the development of approximately 370 apartments and public space at National Landing in Arlington, Va.

Located on Crystal Drive, just north of Airport Access Road, and close to Amazon’s recently opened HQ2, which JBG Smith (JBGS) developed, the site is currently home to a gravel parking lot and a vehicular offramp. JBG Smith plans to replace the site with what it’s calling Block W, a seven-story, mixed-use residential building with 3,000 square feet of retail, the company said.

The developer acquired the property from Vornado Realty Trust along with its other National Landing assets at its formation in 2017, following the completion of a merger and spinoff between Vornado and JBG Companies.

The plan for the project also includes preserving more than 35,000 square feet of open space, where the Crystal City Volleyball Courts currently are, and adding bike parking and electric vehicle charging stations.

“As we continue to redevelop and revitalize National Landing, we are looking for opportunities to add new housing and neighborhood-serving retail,” Matt Ginivan, JBG Smith’s senior vice president of development, said in a statement. “By transforming this underutilized, vehicular-oriented area into new apartments and pedestrian-oriented, ground-floor retail, we are further connecting the neighborhood. We look forward to working alongside the county and the community as we usher this project through the entitlement process.”

SK+I, a Bethesda, Md.-based architectural firm, is designing the property. The county is expected to decide on the project this summer.

JBG Smith also remains on track to deliver 1,583 multifamily units at 1900 Crystal Drive and 2000 & 2001 South Bell Street in National Landing in 2024.

