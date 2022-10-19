Defense Contractor HII Takes Space in National Landing

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), a global defense technology provider, has inked a 36,809-square-foot lease at 2451 Crystal Drive in Arlington, Va.

As part of the 11.5-year deal, HII will have signage rights when it moves in next summer.

HII, also one of the U.S.’s largest shipbuilders, remains in close proximity to the company’s largest customer, the U.S. Navy, as well as its expanded customer set across the U.S. Department of Defense.

The company is headquartered in Newport News, Va., and has office space at 300 M Street SE in the District’s Navy Yard.

JBG Smith owns HII’s new Arlington office, an 11-story building that is part of a five-building office campus in National Landing.

Since April 2020, JBG Smith has secured more than 1.4 million square feet of new leases and extensions with federal agencies and government contractors in National Landing, including Boeing and Raytheon, according to the company.

HII will join “an impressive array of leading innovators in the defense industry that have been drawn to National Landing’s proximity to the Pentagon and the Department of Defense, as well as the full suite of digital amenities we are introducing throughout the community,” David Ritchey, JBG Smith’s executive vice president, commercial leasing and asset management, said in a prepared statement.

The building is just minutes from the Pentagon and is accessible to the Virginia Railway Express, multiple Metro stations and the upcoming CC2DCA pedestrian bridge to Reagan National Airport.

HII was represented by Adam Schindler and Perry Frazer of Colliers International, while JBG Smith was represented in-house by Andrea Murray and Connor Stewart.

Requests for comment from HII and JBG Smith were not immediately returned.

Keith Loria can be reached at Kloria@commercialobserver.com.