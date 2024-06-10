Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Nuveen Subsidiary Signs 9K-SF Deal at 19 Union Square West

By June 10, 2024 3:08 pm
reprints
19 Union Square West Photo: JLL

A hedge fund manager that is also a subsidiary of Nuveen Investments is moving its offices within Midtown South, Commercial Observer has learned.

Gresham Investment Management will pack up its things at 257 Park Avenue South in a relocation to 9,233 square feet across the 11th floor of the Walford Company’s 19 Union Square West for a term of five years, according to JLL (JLL), the tenant broker.

SEE ALSO: Law Firm Covington & Burling Sublease 235K SF at 30 Hudson Yards

JLL did not immediately disclose the asking rent. A Colliers (CIGI) report for the first quarter of 2024 placed the average Midtown South office asking rent at $80.93 per square foot.

“19 Union Square West presented Gresham with an opportunity to secure elevated office space in a vibrant, commuter-friendly location,” JLL’s Scott Vinett, who represented Gresham alongside Fischer Corporate Real Estate’s Chris Joyner, said in a statement. “The building offers beautiful views of the park, has great light and air, and is well located for transportation, providing an ideal environment for tenants.”

Joyner could not be reached for comment.

ABS Real Estate’s Ben Waller and James Caseley negotiated on behalf of Walford, and had been tasked with filling the void left across three floors in the 12-story, 108,000-square-foot building from IBM’s office consolidations.

“Union Square is undoubtedly one of Manhattan’s most dynamic live-work neighborhoods whose appeal is reflected in the speed with which we have been able to lease the entire 27,699-square-foot space vacated by IBM,” Waller said in a statement.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

19 Union Square West, 257 Park Avenue South, ABS Real Estate, Colliers, Fischer Corporate Real Estate, Gresham Investment Management, JLL, Nuveen Investments, Walford Company
30 Hudson Yards.
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Law Firm Covington & Burling Sublease 235K SF at 30 Hudson Yards

By Mark Hallum
8919 McGaw Court
Leases  ·  Industrial
Maryland

Buligo Capital Secures Two New Tenants for Central Maryland Warehouse

By Nick Trombola
711 Fifth Avenue
Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Hospitality Company Accor Opens 23K-SF of Office at 711 Fifth Avenue

By Anna Staropoli