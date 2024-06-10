Politics & Real Estate  ·  Transportation
New York City

MTA Fighting Possibility of Reducing Service Without Congestion Pricing

By June 10, 2024 5:22 pm
reprints
MTA Chairman Janno Lieber. Photo: Marc A. Hermann/MTA

Metropolitan Transportation Authority Chairman Janno Lieber surfaced Monday to outline the agency’s next steps after New York Gov. Kathy Hochul abruptly halted congestion pricing last week.

Shrinking its budget and prioritizing critical repairs to make sure the system “doesn’t fall apart” will be the topics in the MTA’s next board meeting toward the end of June, but major contracts that will modernize the subways may fall by the wayside without a dedicated funding stream, according to Lieber.

SEE ALSO: CBRE Adds Meridian’s Judah Hammer to Its National Debt Business Team

On June 5, Hochul raised ire by confirming media reports that she was “indefinitely” pausing the congestion pricing program, meaning the MTA would no longer be getting $1 billion per year in dedicated funding from tolling most motorists traveling into Manhattan’s central business district.

“I’m also paying special attention to our federal funding situation and how we preserve the grants that have already been awarded, including the [$3.4 billion committed to the] Second Avenue subway phase two. … We’re gonna do our best to prevent it from being put at risk, though that is a challenge,” Lieber said in a press conference. “The priority is that we’re gonna fight like hell to make sure we don’t have to reduce service, which has been an area of incredible progress in the last couple of years.”

Lieber did not comment on the possibility that the governor’s decision was politically motivated to help Democrats retake the U.S. House of Representatives, saying it was beyond his purview.

Electric buses and projects making stations compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act will be deprioritized as the MTA is going to focus now only on 70 percent of the capital program pertaining to keeping the system in a state of good repair, Lieber said.

In response to reporters’ questions, Lieber addressed rumors that he might resign due to Hochul’s decision to pause congestion pricing 25 days before it was scheduled to begin and after five years of work from the MTA. Simply put, he said his days with Silverstein Properties on the World Trade Center project prepared him for setbacks, and that he had no plans to quit in protest.

While the MTA reworks its finances, Lieber said the agency would continue to pressure Hochul’s office to reinstate congestion pricing and that any plans to scrap the $500 million in infrastructure that has already been installed for it is “TBD.”

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

Janno Lieber, Kathy Hochul, Metropolitan Transportation Authority, Silverstein Properties
Judah Hammer
Finance  ·  Players
National

CBRE Adds Meridian’s Judah Hammer to Its National Debt Business Team

By Andrew Coen
Construction at a multifamily housing development on August 30 in Los Angeles. According to data from the California Association of Realtors, housing affordability dropped to a 16-year low in California in the second quarter of this year amid high-interest rates. According to the figures, just 16 percent of people in the state are able to afford to purchase an existing median-priced single-family home.
Design + Construction  ·  Architecture
National

Use Design to Turn Office-to-Residential Challenges Into Opportunities

By Robert Fuller and Peter Wang