Rudin has signed two new deals at 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the bigger deal, commercial litigation firm Clarick Gueron Reisbaum will move from a 9,078-square-foot office at 220 Fifth Avenue to 13,394 square feet in Rudin’s Midtown tower, according to the landlord. The firm signed an 11-year lease for the space on the 23rd floor.

Rudin declined to provide asking rents, but a deal in the building last year had an asking rent of $78 per square foot, as CO previously reported.

Meanwhile, Polar Asset Management Partners almost doubled its presence in the building by adding 4,761 square feet on the 33rd floor, Rudin said. It will add that space to its existing three-year lease for the 5,000 square feet it already occupies on the 36th floor.

Rudin’s Robert Steinman represented the landlord in-house in both deals.

“The decision by Clarick Gueron Reisbaum and Polar to expand their footprints speaks volumes about the confidence they have in Rudin, our building and the broader market,” Tom Keating, director of commercial leasing at Rudin, said in a statement.

Signature Partners’ Andrew Weiss negotiated on behalf of Clarick Gueron Reisbaum while Brad Needleman of Newmark (NMRK) represented Polar. Weiss and a spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other notable deals in the building involve title agency Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, which signed a 13,394-square-foot lease in November 2023, architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners, which took 13,331 square feet in December 2022, and nonprofit The Henry Luce Foundation with 13,801 square feet in November 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.