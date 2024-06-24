Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Law Firm Clarick Gueron Reisbaum Signs 13K-SF Lease at Rudin’s 41 Madison Avenue

By June 24, 2024 3:41 pm
Michael Rudin (left) and Samathan Rudin Earls.
Rudin co-CEOs Michael Rudin (left) and Samathan Rudin Earls. PHOTOS: John Nacion/Variety via Getty Images, Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Rudin has signed two new deals at 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

In the bigger deal, commercial litigation firm Clarick Gueron Reisbaum will move from a 9,078-square-foot office at 220 Fifth Avenue to 13,394 square feet in Rudin’s Midtown tower, according to the landlord. The firm signed an 11-year lease for the space on the 23rd floor.

SEE ALSO: Email Software Developer Movable Ink Jumps to 14K SF at 841 Broadway

Rudin declined to provide asking rents, but a deal in the building last year had an asking rent of $78 per square foot, as CO previously reported.

41 Madison Avenue
41 Madison Avenue. Photo: Rudin

Meanwhile, Polar Asset Management Partners almost doubled its presence in the building by adding 4,761 square feet on the 33rd floor, Rudin said. It will add that space to its existing three-year lease for the 5,000 square feet it already occupies on the 36th floor.

Rudin’s Robert Steinman represented the landlord in-house in both deals.

“The decision by Clarick Gueron Reisbaum and Polar to expand their footprints speaks volumes about the confidence they have in Rudin, our building and the broader market,” Tom Keating, director of commercial leasing at Rudin, said in a statement.

Signature PartnersAndrew Weiss negotiated on behalf of Clarick Gueron Reisbaum while Brad Needleman of Newmark (NMRK) represented Polar. Weiss and a spokesperson for Newmark did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Other notable deals in the building involve title agency Kensington Vanguard National Land Services, which signed a 13,394-square-foot lease in November 2023, architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners, which took 13,331 square feet in December 2022, and nonprofit The Henry Luce Foundation with 13,801 square feet  in November 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.

41 Madison Avenue, Clarick Gueron Reisbaum, Newmark, Polar Asset Management Partners, Rudin, Signature Partners
