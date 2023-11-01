Kensington Vanguard National Land Services is moving its New York City offices to 41 Madison Avenue, Commercial Observer has learned.

The full-service title insurance agency signed a 10-year, 13,394-square-foot lease for the entire 21st floor of the building owned by Rudin, in a move from its current offices at 39 West 37th Street, according to the landlord.

SEE ALSO: Telehealth Startup Ro Takes 35K SF at 625 Avenue of the Americas

Asking rent in the building is $78 per square foot, according to tenant brokers JLL (JLL).

“41 Madison continues to attract top-tier creative and financial firms that are fueled by their highly talented and collaborative workforces,” Michael Rudin, executive vice president of Rudin, said in a statement. “The comprehensive redesign we undertook includes the type of programming and amenities that create the ideal environment for firms like Kensington Vanguard.”

Howard Hersch and Brett Harvey of JLL negotiated on behalf of the tenant while Rudin was represented in-house by Robert Steinman. JLL declined to comment.

The building between East 25th and East 26th streets, just east of Madison Square Park, was designed by Emery Roth & Sons in 1974 and was renovated in recent years to attract a new wave of tenants.

Recent arrivals include architecture firm TenBerke, formerly known as Deborah Berke Partners, which signed a 13,331-square-foot lease on the 17th floor in December 2022, and the The Henry Luce Foundation with 13,800 square feet on the 27th floor in late 2021.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.