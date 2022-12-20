Deborah Berke Takes 13K SF at 41 Madison Avenue

Architecture firm Deborah Berke Partners is moving to Rudin Management’s 41 Madison Avenue.

Deborah Berke signed a 10-year lease for 13,331 square feet on the entire 17th floor of 41 Madison, with plans to disembark from its current offices at Stellar Management and Imperium Capital’s 220 Fifth Avenue in summer 2023, according to Rudin.

Rudin declined to disclose the asking rents.

“Our recent leasing successes are indicative of the market’s continued demand for best-in-class work environments in dynamic locations,” Mehul Patel, head of commercial office at Rudin, said in a statement.

Andrew Weiss of Signature Partners steered the deal on behalf of Deborah Berke, while Rudin was represented in-house by Senior Vice President Robert Steinman. Weiss declined to comment.

Rudin has seen an influx of new tenants in the 42-story building recently, including nonprofit The Henry Luce Foundation taking a 13,801 square feet lease for the 27th floor in November and Limekiln Real Estate Investment Management signing on for 6,306 square feet on part of the 41st floor in August.

The Emery Roth & Sons-designed building between East 25th and East 26th streets was also recently renovated by Rudin to add a new lobby with marble floors, glass wall panels, a new reception desk, a new glass entrance and updated elevator cabs.

