La Sirena Events Leases 23K SF at 25 Kent Avenue

Room 11 Hospitality is establishing its third venture in New York City at Rubenstein Partners’ 25 Kent Avenue on the Brooklyn waterfront, Commercial Observer has learned.

Room 11 signed a 15-year, 23,000-square-foot lease for its event and catering venture known as La Sirena Events, which will operate under the name Vesper starting in spring 2025, according to Rubenstein.

“We envision [it] to be not just a venue, but a commitment to shaping the narrative of celebrations and milestones for years to come,” Joey Torres, founder and director of Room 11, said in a statement.

The landlord declined to disclose the asking rent but average asking retail rents along Kent Avenue averaged $275 per square foot in the fourth quarter of 2023, as CO previously reported.

Also operated by Room 11 are Box House Events at 11 Box Street and Madre at 214 Franklin Street in neighboring Greenpoint.

The Williamsburg building was developed by Rubenstein and Heritage Equity Partners and completed in 2020. It’s branded as a maker space with tenants from fashion brands like Kith to bath house Othership.



The office component of the building has asking rents ranging from the low to mid-$70 per square foot, according to Rubenstein.

Sam Seiler and Whitten Morris of JLL (JLL) negotiated on behalf of the landlord while the tenant was represented by Seiler and Joseph Sipala, also of JLL. A spokesperson for JLL did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The 511,000-square-foot 25 Kent was designed by Hollwich Kushner and Gensler as an office building but with a specific focus on light manufacturing industries.

Other tenants in the building include coworking firm Mindspace and Rad Power Bikes.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.