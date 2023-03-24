Fashion Brand Kith Opening 7K-SF Storefront at 25 Kent

Streetwear brand Kith opened a storefront at the base of the Williamsburg, Brooklyn, building that houses its offices.

Kith signed a 12-year lease for 7,120 square feet at 25 Kent Street, adding a storefront to the 57,679-square-foot maker space it has occupied in the building since 2019.

Rubenstein Partners, which owns the property in partnership with Heritage Equity Partners, did not disclose the asking rent, but average asking retail rents in that part of Williamsburg were $188 per square foot in summer 2022, according to the Real Estate Board of New York.

“Kith as a brand embodies the nature of Brooklyn’s ever-growing creative community and fits in seamlessly with the burgeoning scene of artistry and innovation in the Williamsburg neighborhood,” Joe Zuber, regional director at Rubenstein, said in a statement.

Neal Ohm at Newmark represented the landlord in the transaction alongside Caleb Petersen and Michael Cohen, with no broker involved on the tenant side.

“We definitely look at it as a market-changer for Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and this particular trade as well,” Ohm told Commercial Observer. “An interesting thing that happened during COVID — and I think it’s continued post-pandemic — is that if you look at Williamsburg as a whole, as well as a market for fitness, food or convenience, notably, all the food operators that are on North Fourth Street … that location became No. 1 in the city.”

The location will also offer visitors the chance to try the “Kith Treats” cereal bar, which is pretty much what it sounds like. Available at nine out of 12 of Kith’s locations, this bar has frozen foods, desserts, pastries, cereals and a range of fixings that can be mixed in.

In 2019, Kith became the first major tenant to take space at 25 Kent — a combination office-retail-industrial building on the Williamsburg waterfront — to relocate its production, design and “front office” teams from Manhattan.

Other firms have since made moves to the eight-story Williamsburg building, including artificial intelligence development firm Altana which inked a 10-year lease for 20,874 square feet November 2022, CO previously reported.

Mark Hallum can be reached at mhallum@commercialobserver.com.