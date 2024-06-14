Investment Firm Dubin & Co. Subleases 11K SF at 450 Park Avenue

Dubin & Company, a private investment firm founded by Glenn Dubin, has secured a 10,777-square-foot sublease on the 55th floor of 450 Park Avenue. The firm was previously located at 55 Hudson Yards.

CBRE’s Ben Friedland and Taylor Scheinman brokered the deal for the subtenant. It’s unclear who brokered the other side of the sublease.

“Glenn Dubin was focused on plug-n-play space, in a top tier building in Midtown Manhattan,” Friedland said in a statement.

CBRE declined to reveal details of the sublease, including the rent. Asking rents for Class A office space averaged $95.45 per square foot in the Plaza District in 2024’s first quarter, according to brokerage Colliers.

This move to SL Green (SLG) Realty’s 450 Park Avenue does put Dubin in a Class A space amid a famed design by architectural firm Emery Roth & Sons. The 337,000-square-foot office and retail building already houses BDT Capital Partners, Blue Crest Capital Management and Garnett Station Partners, among others.

“Our partners at Haussmann Development, a real estate development company with a mission to bring beauty and quality to New York real estate, are also joining us at this location,” Christina Henderson, Dubin’s general counsel, said in a statement.