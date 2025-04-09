UCLA Health Renews 22K-SF Medical Office Lease in Santa Monica

Even as UCLA Health plans its major $90 million Sports Medicine Institute redevelopment project, the health network isn’t ditching its other medical offices elsewhere in Los Angeles County.

UCLA Health renewed its lease for 22,224 square feet at Harrison Street’s three-story medical office building at 2825 Santa Monica Boulevard in Santa Monica. The property is used as lab and office space by UCLA’s Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center. Chicago-based Harrison Street acquired the property in 2022 for about $58.6 million.

JLL (JLL)’s Bryan Lewitt, Chris Isola and Monica Enes represented Harrison Street in the deal. UCLA Health was represented in-house by Matt Ceragioli and Greg Park.

“Compelling relocation options for tenants of this stature are limited in the Westside market, leading toward a higher likelihood of renewal and the ability for ownership to secure a competitive rental rate and favorable lease terms,” Lewitt said in a statement.

UCLA has for years expanded its presence throughout the L.A. Basin, including a $700 million deal at the beginning of last year to redevelop the Westside Pavilion mall into a vast research park. The university’s health system last fall also spent $55 million to acquire a 170,000-square-foot facility, just southeast of Los Angeles International Airport, for the UCLA Sports Medicine Institute. UCLA Health plans to ultimately spend $90 million redeveloping the two-story property there to include an ambulatory surgery center, medical clinic and a specialty pharmacy, among other changes.

