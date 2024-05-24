Lease Deals of the Week: JME Grabs 17K SF at 469 Seventh Avenue

While the deal sizes were pretty small this week, New York City saw plenty of relocations. The biggest was importer JME giving up its space at 420 Fifth Avenue for 17,000 square feet at 469 Seventh Avenue. Also, executive recruiter Arrow Search Partners said goodbye to its headquarters in the Convene location at 530 Fifth Avenue and moved to 12,323 square feet at 275 Madison Avenue.

