Lease Deals of the Week: JME Grabs 17K SF at 469 Seventh Avenue
The top five leases in New York City from May 20 to May 24
By The Editors May 24, 2024 6:00 amreprints
While the deal sizes were pretty small this week, New York City saw plenty of relocations. The biggest was importer JME giving up its space at 420 Fifth Avenue for 17,000 square feet at 469 Seventh Avenue. Also, executive recruiter Arrow Search Partners said goodbye to its headquarters in the Convene location at 530 Fifth Avenue and moved to 12,323 square feet at 275 Madison Avenue.
|Tenant
|Sq. Feet
|Address
|Type
|Landlord
|Brokers
|Asset
|JME
|17,000
|469 Seventh Avenue
|Relocation
|Meyer Equities
|Landlord: N/A. Tenant: LSL Advisors' Daniel Lolai, Wayne Siegel and Eric Siegel
|Office
|GLC Advisors
|12,487
|600 Lexington Avenue
|Renewal
|Property Group Partners
|Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Harry Blair, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca DiMauro. Tenant: JLL's Daniel Posy and Jason Roberts
|Office
|Arrow Search Partners
|12,323
|275 Madison Avenue
|Relocation
|RPW Group
|Landlord: Newmark's William Cohen, J.D. Cohen and Ariel Harwood. Tenant: Savitt Partners' Elliot Zelinger and Scott Fink
|Office
|Romano Law
|8,335
|One Battery Park Plaza
|Relocation
|Rudin
|Landlord: Rudin's Kevin Daly. Tenant: Cresa's Bert Rosenblatt
|Office
|Professional Capital Management
|8,318
|600 Lexington Avenue
|New
|Property Group Partners
|Landlord: C&W's Harry Blair, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca DiMauro. Tenant: Vantage RE's Danny Vok and Mikaela Seegers
|Office
Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from May 20 to May 24. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
