Leases
New York City

Lease Deals of the Week: JME Grabs 17K SF at 469 Seventh Avenue

The top five leases in New York City from May 20 to May 24

By May 24, 2024 6:00 am
While the deal sizes were pretty small this week, New York City saw plenty of relocations. The biggest was importer JME giving up its space at 420 Fifth Avenue for 17,000 square feet at 469 Seventh Avenue. Also, executive recruiter Arrow Search Partners said goodbye to its headquarters in the Convene location at 530 Fifth Avenue and moved to 12,323 square feet at 275 Madison Avenue.

Tenant Sq. Feet Address Type Landlord Brokers Asset
JME 17,000 469 Seventh Avenue Relocation Meyer Equities Landlord: N/A. Tenant: LSL Advisors' Daniel Lolai, Wayne Siegel and Eric Siegel Office
GLC Advisors 12,487 600 Lexington Avenue Renewal Property Group Partners Landlord: Cushman & Wakefield's Harry Blair, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca DiMauro. Tenant: JLL's Daniel Posy and Jason Roberts Office
Arrow Search Partners 12,323 275 Madison Avenue Relocation RPW Group Landlord: Newmark's William Cohen, J.D. Cohen and Ariel Harwood. Tenant: Savitt Partners' Elliot Zelinger and Scott Fink Office
Romano Law 8,335 One Battery Park Plaza Relocation Rudin Landlord: Rudin's Kevin Daly. Tenant: Cresa's Bert Rosenblatt Office
Professional Capital Management 8,318 600 Lexington Avenue New Property Group Partners Landlord: C&W's Harry Blair, Connor Daugstrup and Bianca DiMauro. Tenant: Vantage RE's Danny Vok and Mikaela Seegers Office

Lease Deals of the Week reflect leases closed or announced from May 20 to May 24. Information on leases can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.

