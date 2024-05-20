Executive headhunting firm Arrow Search Partners will move its headquarters out of the flex space it’s been renting on Fifth Avenue to a private office nearby, Commercial Observer has learned.

Arrow Search signed a seven-year lease for 12,323 square feet on the seventh floor of RPW Group’s 275 Madison Avenue, according to tenant broker Savitt Partners and a source with knowledge of the deal.

Asking rent was $59 per square foot, the source said.

Arrow Search was founded in 2018 and currently has its headquarters at the Convene location at 530 Fifth Avenue, according to its LinkedIn page.

“The company has been growing since inception and they were ready to go from a coworking space to their own dedicated space,” said Savitt’s Elliot Zelinger, who arranged the deal for Arrow Search with Scott Fink.

Arrow Search picked the 336,077-square-foot Madison Avenue building in part because it allowed it to stay near Grand Central Terminal, according to Zelinger.

Newmark (NMRK)’s William Cohen, J.D. Cohen and Ariel Harwood represented RPW. A spokesperson for Newmark declined to comment.

Other tenants at the landmarked building at the corner of Madison Avenue and East 40th Street include real estate law firm Romer Debbas and Saadia Group, the parent company of department store Lord & Taylor.

