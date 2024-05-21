Leases  ·  Office
New York City

Wholesaler JME Inks 17K SF to Move to 469 Seventh Avenue

By May 21, 2024 4:21 pm
469 Seventh Avenue
469 Seventh Avenue. PHOTO: PropertyShark

JME, a developer, importer and wholesale distributor of consumer goods, has a new address in the Garment District.

JME, which also operates under the name Argento SC by Sicura, signed on for 17,000 square feet at Meyer Equities469 Seventh Avenue, according to sources with knowledge of the deal.

The sources did not provide the terms of the deal, but the Traded NY Instagram page — which first posted the lease — said asking rent was $52 per square foot.

Argento was founded in 1999 and has a showroom on the 15th floor of 420 Fifth Avenue, according to its website

It’s unclear why the company recently started doing business as JME. The new name was registered as a business in New York last year by Argento CEO Jackie Scaba, according to state records.

A spokesperson for JME did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

LSL Advisors Daniel Lolai, Wayne Siegel and Eric Siegel arranged the deal for JME and did not respond to requests for comment. It’s unclear who brokered it for Meyer Equities.

Meyer Equities Principal Eric Meyer said the company was “excited” to have a new tenant on the roster at the 16-story building between West 35th and West 36th streets.

Other tenants at the 267,000-square-foot 469 Seventh include structural engineering firm Severud and the New York City Police Department’s Manhattan South Traffic Enforcement Unit. The traffic unit won’t stick around for much longer since it signed a deal to relocate to 31 Penn, but the NYPD will keep its office at the Seventh Avenue building after the unit moves.

Update: This story was updated to clarify that the NYPD will keep its office at 469 Seventh Avenue after the traffic unit departs.

Abigail Nehring can be reached at anehring@commercialobserver.com.

420 fifth avenue, 469 Seventh Avenue, Daniel Lolai, Eric Meyer, Eric Siegel, Jackie Scaba, Wayne Siegel, Argento SC by Sicura, JME, LSL Advisors, Meyer Equities
