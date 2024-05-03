Sales Deals of the Week: Private Equity Firms Cut Deals in NYC, Fort Lauderdale
The top investment sales from April 29 to May 3
By The Editors May 3, 2024 10:00 amreprints
Self-storage remains a hot commodity in major U.S. metro regions, and private equity firm The Carlyle Group placed its bet on the asset class this week with the acquisition of four facilities in Queens and Brooklyn for $110.4 million. Also in Kings County, Bungalow Projects and Bain Capital Real Estate paid $34 million for a development site where they plan to build a film production studio. And two industry power players shook hands on a $97.6 million hotel deal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Amount
|Address
|Buyer
|Seller
|Brokers
|Asset
|$110.4 million
|87-16 121st Street; Queens. 145 18th Street, 651 Utica Avenue and 1690 East New York Avenue, Brooklyn.
|The Carlyle Group
|Safe N Lock Self Storage
|Cushman & Wakefield’s Mike Mele
|Self-storage
|$97.6 million
|401 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard; Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|Blackstone
|Related Companies
|N/A
|Hotel
|$34 million
|145 Wolcott Street; Brooklyn
|Bungalow Projects and Bain Capital Real Estate
|Four Points and 20 Lakes Holding
|Newmark’s David Behin
|Development site
|$26.7 million
|1899 L Street Northwest; Washington, D.C.
|Taicoon Property Partners
|BlackRock
|Stream Realty Partners
|Office
|$26.7 million
|4422 Airport Drive; Ontario, Calif.
|Rexford Industrial Realty
|TA Realty
|CBRE’s Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel, Barbara Perrier and Darla Longo
|Industrial
Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 29 to April 3. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com.
Barbara Perrier, Darla Longo, David Behin, Deals of the Week, Mike Mele, Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel, 20 Lakes Holding, Bain Capital Real Estate, Bungalow Projects, Four Points, Related Companies, Rexford Industrial Realty, Safe N Lock Self Storage, Stream Realty Partners, TA Realty, Taicoon Property Partners, The Carlyle Group