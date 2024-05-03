Sales
Washington DC

Sales Deals of the Week: Private Equity Firms Cut Deals in NYC, Fort Lauderdale

The top investment sales from April 29 to May 3

By May 3, 2024 10:00 am
reprints
Sales deal sheet
Photo: Getty Images

Self-storage remains a hot commodity in major U.S. metro regions, and private equity firm The Carlyle Group placed its bet on the asset class this week with the acquisition of four facilities in Queens and Brooklyn for $110.4 million. Also in Kings County, Bungalow Projects and Bain Capital Real Estate paid $34 million for a development site where they plan to build a film production studio. And two industry power players shook hands on a $97.6 million hotel deal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Amount Address Buyer Seller Brokers Asset
$110.4 million 87-16 121st Street; Queens. 145 18th Street, 651 Utica Avenue and 1690 East New York Avenue, Brooklyn. The Carlyle Group Safe N Lock Self Storage Cushman & Wakefield’s Mike Mele Self-storage
$97.6 million 401 North Fort Lauderdale Beach Boulevard; Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Blackstone Related Companies N/A Hotel
$34 million 145 Wolcott Street; Brooklyn Bungalow Projects and Bain Capital Real Estate Four Points and 20 Lakes Holding Newmark’s David Behin Development site
$26.7 million 1899 L Street Northwest; Washington, D.C. Taicoon Property Partners BlackRock Stream Realty Partners Office
$26.7 million 4422 Airport Drive; Ontario, Calif. Rexford Industrial Realty TA Realty CBRE’s Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel, Barbara Perrier and Darla Longo Industrial

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 29 to April 3. Information on sales can be sent to editorial@commercialobserver.com

SEE ALSO: DRA Advisors Sheds Another SoCal Retail Plaza for $48M
Barbara Perrier, Darla Longo, David Behin, Deals of the Week, Mike Mele, Rebecca Perlmutter Finkel, 20 Lakes Holding, Bain Capital Real Estate, Bungalow Projects, Four Points, Related Companies, Rexford Industrial Realty, Safe N Lock Self Storage, Stream Realty Partners, TA Realty, Taicoon Property Partners, The Carlyle Group
A process engineer at Lonza Biologics examines blood samples in the lab.
Leases  ·  Sales
National

One Huge Biotech Deal Propelled the U.S. Industrial Market in Q1

By Greg Cornfield
Rancho Las Palmas
Sales  ·  Retail
Inland Empire

DRA Advisors Sheds Another SoCal Retail Plaza for $48M

By Nick Trombola
Rendering of 1899 L Street Northwest.
Sales  ·  office
Washington DC

BlackRock Sells D.C. Office at a Discount After Almost 20 Years

By David Holtzman