Self-storage remains a hot commodity in major U.S. metro regions, and private equity firm The Carlyle Group placed its bet on the asset class this week with the acquisition of four facilities in Queens and Brooklyn for $110.4 million. Also in Kings County, Bungalow Projects and Bain Capital Real Estate paid $34 million for a development site where they plan to build a film production studio. And two industry power players shook hands on a $97.6 million hotel deal in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Sales Deals of the Week reflect deals closed or announced from April 29 to April 3.